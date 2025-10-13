What makes Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt so special?
The most pleasant surprise of the Washington Commanders through the first six weeks of the season has been rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gushed over Croskey-Merritt and explained why he has been able to burst onto the scene this season so quickly.
“I think the work ethic first and foremost as far as things that have impressed me doesn't make the same mistake twice," Kinsgbury said of Croskey-Merritt. "And throughout camp when he touched the ball, good things happened. Still has the ways to go away from the ball, but I would say just the constant improvement earned him more, touches.”
Croskey-Merritt hungry for more
So far this season, the seventh-round pick out of Arizona has logged 43 carries for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He has the potential for more, so he should see a spike in work as the season rolls along
“He just always wants more," Kingsbury said. "I think that's the biggest thing. He'd hop in, you know, if we're not careful we’d look out and he'd be out there with the ones from day one. He believes in himself, high confidence level but I just think has a big chip on his shoulder, like you said, from not getting to play his senior year, you know, he went to the All-Star game, really had a great week there and then has just carried that confidence with him.”
The more carries he gets during the season, the more confidence Croskey-Merritt will have. That should make Jayden Daniels' life in the offense that much easier as he navigates how to play without Terry McLaurin and what it means to recover from his knee sprain suffered earlier in the season.
Croskey-Merritt and the Commanders face off against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET.
