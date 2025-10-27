Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs live updates, score, and highlights
Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Jayden Daniels sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Mariota will have wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back in rotation on offense.
A win against Kansas City will help Washington bounce back from a two-game losing streak and get back in the win column.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: OT Trent Scott, K Matt Gay, CB Noah Igbinoghene, QB Jayden Daniels, TE Colson Yankoff, OL George Fant, LB Ale Kaho
Chiefs inactives: CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, OT Ethan Driskel, WR Justyn Ross, DE Malik Herring
READ MORE: Commanders coach shares the one thing they need to beat Chiefs
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Why the Commanders might shock everyone against the Chiefs
• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys