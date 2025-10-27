Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs live updates, score, and highlights

The Washington Commanders face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football without Jayden Daniels, but Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel return to the field.

Joanne Coley

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Jayden Daniels sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Mariota will have wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back in rotation on offense.

A win against Kansas City will help Washington bounce back from a two-game losing streak and get back in the win column.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: OT Trent Scott, K Matt Gay, CB Noah Igbinoghene, QB Jayden Daniels, TE Colson Yankoff, OL George Fant, LB Ale Kaho

Chiefs inactives: CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, OT Ethan Driskel, WR Justyn Ross, DE Malik Herring

READ MORE: Commanders coach shares the one thing they need to beat Chiefs

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Why the Commanders might shock everyone against the Chiefs

• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game

 Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys

•﻿ Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers

Published |Modified
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News