Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants live updates, score, highlights
The Washington Commanders open the 2025 season at home against the New York Giants and we’ll be providing live score updates throughout including highlights.
The Commanders come in with momentum after a 12–5 season and a trip to the NFC Championship. With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the offense and no major injuries, expectations are high for another playoff push.
With a full-strength roster and high expectations, Washington has a chance to make an opening statement.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), RB Chris Rodriguez, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Rant, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
- Giants Inactives: QB Jameis Winston (emergency 3rd quarterback), OT Andrew Thomas, S Beau Brade, OL Evan Neal, TE Thomas Fidone II, DL Darius Alexander
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders get reprieve as key Giants player ruled out
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Commanders' Dan Quinn praises Giants defensive line
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test