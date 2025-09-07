Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants live updates, score, highlights

Live updates between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants in the 2025 season opener at Northwest Stadium.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders open the 2025 season at home against the New York Giants and we’ll be providing live score updates throughout including highlights.


The Commanders come in with momentum after a 12–5 season and a trip to the NFC Championship. With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the offense and no major injuries, expectations are high for another playoff push.

With a full-strength roster and high expectations, Washington has a chance to make an opening statement.

PREGAME


- Commanders Inactives: QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), RB Chris Rodriguez, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Rant, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

- Giants Inactives: QB Jameis Winston (emergency 3rd quarterback), OT Andrew Thomas, S Beau Brade, OL Evan Neal, TE Thomas Fidone II, DL Darius Alexander

How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

