Commanders get reprieve as key Giants player ruled out
The Washington Commanders are about to kick off their season against the NFC East rival New York Giants.
While everyone on the field is making their 2025 debuts, the Commanders are holding a few players out in the game.
Commanders inactives
The Commanders had a clean bill of health this week with zero players being ruled out in Friday's injury report. This means all of the players chosen by the Commanders are healthy scratches.
The biggest surprise on the inactive list is Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was listed as the No. 3 running back coming into the game. This means rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt could see more playing time.
Here's a look at who the Giants are sitting for the game:
Giants inactives
Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive back Beau Brade, offensive tackle Evan Neal, tight end Thomas Fidone II, defensive lineman Darius Alexander and Jameis Winston (3rd QB) will be out for the Giants in Week 1.
The biggest name on the list is Thomas, a former first-round pick, who was listed as doubtful to play with a foot injury. The offensive tackle was expected to protect Russell Wilson, but that will have to wait until Week 2 at the earliest.
The Commanders need to take advantage of Thomas' absence on the offensive line, forcing Wilson into some errant throws.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers did not practice on Friday for the Giants with a back injury, but he is available for New York against Washington.
Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
