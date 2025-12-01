Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos live updates, score, and highlights

The Washington Commanders are fresh off the bye week and taking on the Denver Broncos for Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.

Jayden Daniels won’t be under center this game, but the Commanders' offense will see star wide receiver Terry McLaurin take the field after being out since week 8 after reaggravating a quad injury.

Washington sits at 3-8 on the year and is looking to get a win over the Broncos to build some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, S Darnell Savage, LB Ale Kaho, LS Tyler Ott, T Trent Scott, T George Fant, DE Jayln Holmes

Broncos inactives: TE Nate Adkins, OLB Jonah Elliss, T Geron Christian, DL Jordan Jackson, DE Sai'vion Jones

READ MORE: Commanders injury report has three out vs. Broncos

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders offense gets a boost as Deebo Samuel excited for star WR return

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking