Commanders still have work to do after latest NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are among the NFL's top teams, but more work needs to be done if they want to truly be considered a contender for the Super Bowl.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm conducted a recent power rankings where the Commanders came in at No. 6.
"The Terry McLaurin trade request has taken some of the sheen off an otherwise-buzzy offseason, but we’ve also seen big-name standoffs end in new deals this offseason, so the panic meter remains pretty low for me," Edholm wrote.
"The offense should be great again. I could see the Commanders making incremental improvements from last season on defense, but it’s hard to argue that they’re tangibly better on that side of the ball. I’d even argue they’re a tad bit worse, personnel-wise, until proven otherwise. Washington made a big statement last season, and it’s capable of just as much or more this time around, but it won’t come easy. There are some potholes dotting the road right now."
Commanders have work left to do
The Commanders were ranked behind the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles in Edholm's rankings.
If the Commanders can agree to terms with McLaurin and fix some of their glaring issues that have plagued them since last season, Washington should be in the mix for a Super Bowl run once again.
The Commanders are back in action on Friday night in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
