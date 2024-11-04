Commander Country

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Compared to NBA Legend

Terry McLaurin has been invaluable for the Washington Commanders.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are halfway into the season, and at 7-2, they look like a team that could contend for a championship.

Among the players who are important towards the team's success is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who scored two touchdowns in the team's Week 9 win against the New York Giants.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn compared McLaurin to a future NBA Hall-of-Famer.

"We had somebody talk to the team yesterday, Bob Myers, and he talked about some people about their role in winning and he told a story about (former Golden State Warriors F) Andre Iguodala coming off the bench to go and whatever was best for the team, and that same season he ended up being a (NBA) Finals MVP, but the message I thought that was so strong was would he say the same things publicly that he would privately that was best for the team. And, when it’s really about winning that’s a really big deal, and that’s what Terry McLaurin is, about winning and he absolutely delivers. He strains to fight for it," Quinn said.

Not every player can be the star, or the quarterback, but everyone needs to be about the overall goal of winning, and that's what McLaurin provides.

He's been a steady contributor throughout his career, and that has been what's made him a "star" for the team.

With so many variables affecting teams in the NFL in their path towards a Super Bowl, one player can only have so much impact. However, McLaurin's presence and mindset certainly has the Commanders moving in the right direction.

