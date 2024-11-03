The Majority of Commanders Fans Have Big Expectations vs. Giants
East Rutherford, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders came out on top of the New York Giants in Week 2 with a record seven made field goals by kicker Austin Seibert.
The 21-18 win was the Commanders' first victory of the season and was a crucial NFC East Division victory as well. It also helped spark a winning trend for the team as it has won six of the last seven including that Week 2 contest.
Washington is much better now than it was then, but the Giants have had time to learn and grow as well. Because of this fact, and despite the emergence of New York running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. fans are expecting a two-score win in favor of the burgundy and gold.
"We scoring Tuddys this game," one fan said. "Pouring it on. 28 - 13 Washington."
62 percent of the responding fans selected the Commanders to win by 10 or more points with another 35 percent predicting a win by 1-9 points. In total, that's 97 percent of respondents expecting a win by the road team, not a big surprise, but not 100 percent either.
"Division game," another fan said. "Stay vigilant."
Good advice given the amount of pain New York has been to Washington over the years, especially in recent memory.
If the Commanders can pull off the victory they'll not only advance to 7-2 heading into back-to-back games against Pennsylvania's NFL representation in Weeks 10 and 11. Potentially setting up a major contest two Thursdays from now when Washington visits the Eagles for another divisional clash.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Foe Giants Not Planning to Bench Struggling Starters
• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9
• Commanders May Have Best Rookie Class