Commanders' Zach Ertz recognized by Pro Football Focus analyst
The Washington Commanders are enjoying the most successful one-year turnaround after going from a four-win team in 2023 to an 11-win team in 2024 that made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was a big reason for that change, but he had some supporting cast members help him out as well.
Among those pieces was veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who was named the most underrated player on the roster by Pro Football Focus writer Jonathon Macri.
Ertz named most underrated on Commanders
"Ertz enjoyed some stellar seasons with the Eagles and was in no way underrated at that time, but as a 34-year-old tight end nearing the end of his career, it appeared his best seasons were behind him," Macri wrote.
"However, Ertz delivered more than 80 receptions in 2024 for the first time since 2019, which led to his best PFF receiving grade (72.5) and yardage total (809) in that same stretch. He ranked in the top 10 in targets for his position in the regular season, an impressive feat at this stage of his career."
Ertz re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year, $6.25 million contract this offseason to help build what the team had started last year with Daniels under center.
Ertz has a much more dynamic offense around him now with Deebo Samuel in the receiver corps, so that may lead to less targets, but he will do whatever is needed to get Washington over the top.
