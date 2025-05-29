Commanders coach Dan Quinn shares opinion on players skipping OTAs
Times are good for the Washington Commanders as they began Phase 3 of their offseason program on Wednesday.
For head coach Dan Quinn, his second run as an NFL head coach has gone well. Just one year in, entering his second year, as the leader of the Commanders, he's got a squad that is in sync, successful, and poised to do great things.
Unfortunately, when Washington began this latest phase of their preparation for the season-long battle to come, it was missing some important names and faces from the formation.
READ MORE: Commanders offensive coordinator expects Jayden Daniels to take major leap
"It's not one size fits all for everything," Quinn said about players missing OTAs. "I've been in touch with every guy on the team, and so I've really enjoyed this time. I also have some stronger relationships than you did, maybe a year ago, with everybody being new, and now it's that blend of the year-two players to go through with it. It's one of the things I do enjoy about coaching, like if you can get to know the man before the ball player, it helps take it and push it a little further."
Receiver Terry McLaurin was the most notable player absent from Wednesday's start to OTAs, but not the only one. Also missing, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Defensive and Dorance Armstrong was present, but was not practicing on Day 1.
Quinn doesn't seem all that worried about it, and neither does new teammate and receiver Deebo Samuel, who has gone through his own professional posturing during his time in the NFL.
"I understand the business side of the things, and when he stopped coming, I understand his side of the story, so I just not try to get bothered with it and just let him deal with it on his own and just kind of handle it on his own," Samuel said. "But when he was here, man, it was business is business, feeding off each other's energy and trying to get each other better."
Quinn also said that he doesn't deal directly with negotiations but receives updates from general manager Adam Peters who spoke earlier this offseason with confidence about getting something done with McLaurin.
In the meantime, the two sides will likely continue working in silence behind the scenes to get a deal done sooner rather than later, so that McLaurin can get back to his business, and the Commanders can move forward with their squad as fully intact as possible.
As for Lattimore and Tunsil, we wouldn't expect them to arrive until the mandatory minicamp that closes Phase 3, but would be pleasantly surprised to hear they've come in a bit early to take part in the growth and development going on in Ashburn, Virginia, these next few weeks.
READ MORE: Does Commanders' Deebo Samuel trade affect Terry McLaurin extension?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst raises red flag about Commanders defense
• Commanders’ UDFA WR creating buzz as roster spot battle begins
• Commanders make bold draft changes in alternate NFL scenario
• Commanders aggressive in offseason, but did they get better where it matters?