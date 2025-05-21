Commanders projected to cut $9.1 million veteran WR
The Washington Commanders haven't been shy about making moves this offseason. Following a rookie campaign where quarterback Jayden Daniels guided Washington to the NFC Championship, the franchise has shown a thirst for more.
The Commanders made a pair of massive trades and addressed multiple needs through free agency and the NFL Draft.
Make no mistake about it, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have a Super Bowl contender in their hands if everything goes to plan.
With winning comes tough decisions, and the Commanders will have plenty to make leading up to training camp and roster cutdowns. Considering the changes at wide receiver, one veteran might find himself on the outside looking in when things are all said and done in late August.
Earlier in May, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified players across the league who could be cut before the beginning of the season. Knox settled on sixth-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn as Washington's cut candidate, mainly due to the new additions the franchise has made at the position.
"Wide receiver K.J. Osborn had three very strong campaigns (1,845 combined receiving yards) with the Minnesota Vikings before he joined the Patriots last offseason," Knox wrote. "However, he failed to make much of a mark in New England and was waived by the Patriots, then claimed by the Washington Commanders."
"Osborn re-signed with Washington this offseason but is no lock to make the final 53," Knox added. "The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, drafted Jaylin Lane and could save $740,000 by cutting Osborn before Week 1."
The Commanders picked up Osborn off waivers in December one day after he was cut by the New England Patriots. He only appeared in one game in Washington and didn't see any action during the postseason. The franchise brought him back on a one-year/$1.195 million contract in March.
Osborn was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent his four seasons with the franchise before departing for his short stint with the Patriots. In total, he's appeared in 67 games and made 34 starts, catching 165 passes for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing four times for 16 yards. He's made $9.1 million during his career.
Washington re-signed Osborn one day after trading for former San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The Commanders have also made a variety of moves since then, drafting Jaylin Lane in the fourth round, convincing former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup out of retirement, and re-signing Noah Brown.
Plus, the team still has All-Pro Terry McLaurin on the roster and seems optimistic about the progress of second-year wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
Osborn will need a strong showing during the preseason to increase his odds of sticking with the Commanders.
