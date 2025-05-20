Only 5 NFL teams spend more at this position than the Commanders
The Washington Commanders have spared no expense having targets for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
According to salary cap data, the Commanders are the fifth most expensive in the NFL regarding their wide receivers, with a projected total of $42 million.
Other teams investing just as much or more than the Commanders are the Cincinnati Bengals ($55.01M), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($47.9M), Tennessee Titans ($45.5M), and Miami Dolphins ($43.3M).
The Commanders investment in this position group reflects their commitment to strengthening a position that struggled with consistency.
Veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains one of Daniels' top targets, and now the Commanders have added another proven playmaker, veteran Deebo Samuels. Together, the two account for a good chunk of the cap figure.
McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth $68.36 million in 2022, a deal made before the current regime took over. Samuel, brought in this offseason, has guaranteed $17 million of his 2025 salary.
With these two high-level receivers, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has more weapons to create more pass-heavy schemes, allowing Daniels to target not only McLaurin but also Samuel.
While the price tag may raise eyebrows, the Commanders are making it clear that they are committed to building and giving Daniels the pieces he needs to lead the team to more wins.
This season, we'll see if their financial gamble on the wide receiver room pays off and get the Commanders to make another deep playoff run.
