Only 5 NFL teams spend more at this position than the Commanders

The Washington Commanders are investing heavily in their wide receiver room, making it one of the most expensive in the league heading into 2025.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have spared no expense having targets for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

According to salary cap data, the Commanders are the fifth most expensive in the NFL regarding their wide receivers, with a projected total of $42 million.

Other teams investing just as much or more than the Commanders are the Cincinnati Bengals ($55.01M), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($47.9M), Tennessee Titans ($45.5M), and Miami Dolphins ($43.3M).

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Commanders investment in this position group reflects their commitment to strengthening a position that struggled with consistency.

Veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains one of Daniels' top targets, and now the Commanders have added another proven playmaker, veteran Deebo Samuels. Together, the two account for a good chunk of the cap figure.

McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth $68.36 million in 2022, a deal made before the current regime took over. Samuel, brought in this offseason, has guaranteed $17 million of his 2025 salary.

With these two high-level receivers, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has more weapons to create more pass-heavy schemes, allowing Daniels to target not only McLaurin but also Samuel.

While the price tag may raise eyebrows, the Commanders are making it clear that they are committed to building and giving Daniels the pieces he needs to lead the team to more wins.

This season, we'll see if their financial gamble on the wide receiver room pays off and get the Commanders to make another deep playoff run.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

