What Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are a new-look franchise from what others are used to. After years of mediocrity, being acquired by Josh Harris was the best thing to happen to the club. The culture is revitalized and they have a superstar under center in D.C.
One year removed from a four-win campaign in 2023, Daniels led the team to a 12 wins during his rookie season. The Commanders have stability under center, but Daniels provides a bit more than that. Washington can now focus on building the strong possible supporting cast for the LSU product.
The NFC East -- and NFC altogether -- should be worried by what Daniels is capable of. For Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that is absolutely the case. At the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Jones was talking to media when he was asked about Daniels.
What Jones said is on par with how other teams should feel. For Jones and the Cowboys, they have to meet up with the Commanders and Daniels twice a year, which makes them sick.
“I get sick thinking about playing him twice a year," Jones revealed.
During his rookie campaign, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions en route to the 12-5 record. He also led the team all the way to the NFC title game, which was a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Daniels' calm demeanor on the field also strikes fear in his opponents, just as his dual-threat ability does. The reigning No. 2 overall selection added 891 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.
For every reason, the Commanders star quarterback strikes fear in his opponents when under center. It'll be interesting to see whether or not he has a sophomore slump, though it's safe to say opposing teams will be prepared for him.
