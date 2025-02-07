Commander Country

What Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels strikes fear in his opponents.

Kade Kimble

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are a new-look franchise from what others are used to. After years of mediocrity, being acquired by Josh Harris was the best thing to happen to the club. The culture is revitalized and they have a superstar under center in D.C.

One year removed from a four-win campaign in 2023, Daniels led the team to a 12 wins during his rookie season. The Commanders have stability under center, but Daniels provides a bit more than that. Washington can now focus on building the strong possible supporting cast for the LSU product.

The NFC East -- and NFC altogether -- should be worried by what Daniels is capable of. For Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that is absolutely the case. At the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Jones was talking to media when he was asked about Daniels.

Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What Jones said is on par with how other teams should feel. For Jones and the Cowboys, they have to meet up with the Commanders and Daniels twice a year, which makes them sick.

“I get sick thinking about playing him twice a year," Jones revealed.

During his rookie campaign, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions en route to the 12-5 record. He also led the team all the way to the NFC title game, which was a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels' calm demeanor on the field also strikes fear in his opponents, just as his dual-threat ability does. The reigning No. 2 overall selection added 891 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.

Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For every reason, the Commanders star quarterback strikes fear in his opponents when under center. It'll be interesting to see whether or not he has a sophomore slump, though it's safe to say opposing teams will be prepared for him.

READ MORE: Giants' Malik Nabers talks reunion with Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'You never know'

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract

• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News