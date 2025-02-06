Giants' Malik Nabers talks reunion with Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'You never know'
When Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at LSU, he couldn't have done it without his No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers.
The success the two had propelled each of them to be among the first six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with Daniels going No. 2 to the Commanders and Nabers joining the New York Giants at No. 6.
While the two former teammates are now division rivals, Nabers would appear to consider a reunion between the pair in the pros someday.
READ MORE: Commanders should sign $138 million wide receiver
Could Daniels and Nabers reunite?
Nabers was asked which quarterback he would want passing to him out of everyone in NFL history, and even though he has just one season under his belt, the star wideout chose his former college quarterback.
We've seen college quarterbacks and receivers play together in the pros before with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Derek Carr and Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders also comes to mind, but considering the fact that Daniels and Nabers now play for two different teams in the same division, a reunion between the two would have some drama attached to it.
Nabers didn't have the rookie year that he wanted with the Giants, who won just four games this season. It sounds like he'd love to have some of the success that Daniels had this past season, taking the Commanders to the NFC Championship.
While we won't see these two wearing the same jersey anytime soon, it's something worth keeping in the back of the mind.
READ MORE: RFK site control shifts to DC, fueling Commanders stadium hopes
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game