Giants' Malik Nabers talks reunion with Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'You never know'

Malik Nabers may want to reunite with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played with him at LSU.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during a time out during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
When Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at LSU, he couldn't have done it without his No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers.

The success the two had propelled each of them to be among the first six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with Daniels going No. 2 to the Commanders and Nabers joining the New York Giants at No. 6.

While the two former teammates are now division rivals, Nabers would appear to consider a reunion between the pair in the pros someday.

Could Daniels and Nabers reunite?

Nabers was asked which quarterback he would want passing to him out of everyone in NFL history, and even though he has just one season under his belt, the star wideout chose his former college quarterback.

We've seen college quarterbacks and receivers play together in the pros before with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Derek Carr and Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders also comes to mind, but considering the fact that Daniels and Nabers now play for two different teams in the same division, a reunion between the two would have some drama attached to it.

Nabers didn't have the rookie year that he wanted with the Giants, who won just four games this season. It sounds like he'd love to have some of the success that Daniels had this past season, taking the Commanders to the NFC Championship.

While we won't see these two wearing the same jersey anytime soon, it's something worth keeping in the back of the mind.

