Commanders QB Jayden Daniels goes viral with Bengals’ Joe Burrow
Fanatics Fest NYC was packed with big-name athletes from all corners of the sports world. But it was the unexpected moments—like the link-up between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and another star that had fans talking.
A memorable moment came when the two former LSU quarterbacks, Daniels and Burrow, were spotted casually tossing a football around during the action-packed weekend. It was a full-circle moment for football fans.
Burrow played quarterback at LSU from 2018 to 2019, leading the Tigers to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy in his senior year. A few years later, Daniels took over as LSU’s quarterback from 2022–2023 and went on to win the Heisman himself.
Now, both are recognized as stars in the NFL have both already led their teams to franchise history as quarterbacks.
At Fanatics Fest NYC, you can always expect the unexpected. With its blend of sports and entertainment, the event creates space for iconic moments, like this LSU reunion between Burrow and Daniels.
Daniels, heading into his second season with the Commanders, was everywhere throughout the weekend. From a panel with NFL legends to a conversation with team owner Josh Harris, to a WWE-style entrance set to a Travis Scott song, and then this moment with Burrow only added to the weekend.
In their passing session they weren't worried about competition. It was a shared moment of mutual respect between the two Heisman winners, offering fans a glimpse of greatness rooted in purple and gold.
