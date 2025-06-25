What Austin Ekeler just said about the Commanders has fans buzzing
Veteran running back Austin Ekeler joined the Washington Commanders last year, but it hasn’t taken long for him to buy into the team’s offensive potential.
The Commanders offense surprised many around the league last season, and Ekeler believes that’s just the beginning. With a young quarterback on the rise, proven veterans at the skill positions, and a new coaching staff led by Dan Quinn, the pieces are in place for a significant leap this fall.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ekeler expressed excitement about where Washington is headed and what fans should expect from the unit in 2025.
READ MORE: What the Raiders’ rise could reveal about the Commanders
“I think there's even going to be more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we are at with our team and have a lot of players back,” Ekeler said in the interview. “We still have a lot of playmakers. We still have to get Terry paid. Oh man, we are going to be looking like a powerhouse out there.”
Fans already saw flashes of that firepower in 2024, largely thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Ekeler, who signed with the team this offseason, was impressed by how quickly Daniels adjusted to the pro game and how he thrived under pressure as a top draft pick.
“He definitely exceeded expectations,” Ekeler said. “I think that's a good thing, not that I have low expectations for him, but you really don't know. With quarterbacks that come in, and I've been around long enough to know how much they have on their plate, there's a lot they have to acclimate to. Especially learning a new playbook, getting into a new organization, and you were the second-overall pick with a lot of high expectations.”
Ekeler continued: “It was like, ‘Yeah, I'm expecting you to play well.’ Now, go out and kind of have an MVP-caliber type season and be in those conversations you typically don't get that from players [so early].”
That kind of growth from the quarterback position is one reason the Commanders’ offense has momentum going into training camp. Another key factor: the return of a strong supporting cast. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, whom Ekeler publicly said deserves to “get paid,” remains the heartbeat of the offense. Add in weapons like Deebo Samuel, dynamic tight ends, and Ekeler himself, and Washington looks as dangerous as it has in years.
If Jayden Daniels continues to grow, if Terry McLaurin gets locked in for the long haul, Washington could make good on Ekeler’s vision: a powerhouse, not just in potential, but in production.
READ MORE: Cowboys star sends rare praise to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars