What's next for Commanders after receiving bad injury news vs. Falcons?

The Washington Commanders won’t have their top receiver for their next game.
Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, sidelined by a lingering quad injury. To make matters worse, teammates Jayden Daniels, Noah Brown, and John Bates are also out, leaving Washington thin on offense entering this week.
McLaurin has not practiced this week as he continues to deal with discomfort in the quad that forced him to leave last Sunday’s game. Earlier in the week, he visited Dr. William Meyers, a specialist for core muscle injuries, to get additional opinions. That move suggested the Commanders are being careful with the issue, though it also raised questions about just how serious the injury may be.
Life Without McLaurin
McLaurin’s absence is a major blow for Washington’s offense. The veteran has caught 10 passes for 149 yards through three games, and his ability to stretch the field and win one-on-one battles has been a safety net for quarterbacks. Without him, the Commanders lose their most consistent pass-catcher and locker room leader.
Head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged that losing McLaurin is a tough pill to swallow, especially as the team is already adjusting to Marcus Mariota at quarterback.
"He's working as hard as he can to come back from it," Quinn said. "He's putting all the work in. I would say he's week-to-week as we're hitting it and see what next week brings and where he's at. When it turns, then it goes quicker. So we'll just see where he gets into next week."
Who Steps Up in Atlanta?
Now the question is how Washington fills the void. Deebo Samuel becomes the unquestioned WR1 for this matchup and will need to produce like it. Samuel’s versatility lining up in the slot, outside, and even in motion gives the Commanders creative options.
Wide receiver Luke McCaffery could also see increased snaps. . McCaffrey hauled in a 43-yard touchdown grab after McLaurin left last week's game and sealed the victory with his big play. Meanwhile, veteran Chris Moore is expected to be a presence and a reliable target for Mariota.
Without McLaurin and Brown, the Commanders will also likely lean more heavily on the run game and tight ends. Expect a steady diet of carries, with Tight end Zach Ertz being a factor in the passing game. It won’t be easy to replace McLaurin’s production, but Washington will need to get contributions across the board to keep pace in Atlanta.
