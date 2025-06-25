Why Commanders can beat Eagles, win NFC East
The Washington Commanders are a team that should be considered a threat to win the NFC East.
CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell explained why the Commanders can win the division in the 2025 season.
Commanders can win NFC East
"Jayden Daniels was able to power the Commanders to a deep postseason run despite average pass protection (Washington allowed a quarterback pressure rate of 34.4%, 16th in the NFL) and an average scoring defense (23.0 points per game allowed, 18th in the NFL)," Podell wrote.
"The Commanders took major steps to improve the offense this offseason to prevent Daniels from suffering a sophomore slump similar to that of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Trading for Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler, and drafting Oregon first-team All-Big Ten offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. 29th overall should help clean up Daniels' pocket. Trading for Samuel should provide a nice safety value underneath for Daniels while McLaurin goes to work downfield.
"Year 2 under head coach Dan Quinn could lead to better play defensively simply because of familiarity with his playbook. That was the case with his Dallas Cowboys tenure from 2021 to 2023."
The Commanders fell short in the division to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but they have a chance to reverse the result in 2025.
The team wants to win the division as a way to get a step closer to the Super Bowl, and that should be a goal the Commanders strive for all season long.
The Commanders play four of their six divisional games to close out the season, but their first comes in Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.
