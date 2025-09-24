Will Commanders start Marcus Mariota again vs. Falcons?
The Washington Commanders are going into their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a choice to make.
The team could bring back Jayden Daniels if his knee is feeling better or they could roll with Marcus Mariota once again at quarterback. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is very comfortable sticking with Mariota if needed.
“Yeah, I think you probably heard me talk, I was probably one of the least surprised people in the stadium that he played well. I just see him, I know what he is and how it goes, but as far as tying one to the other, that's not part of the deal," Quinn said.
"We just have a lot of trust in him and how we would go about it but man, we'll lean into the medical people and where we're at and what to do. But that type of preparation for him, it's just that kind of steady, consistent way but they're not tied together to answer your question.”
Commanders undecided on Mariota, Daniels vs. Falcons
Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball six times for 40 yards and a touchdown, proving to be a dual threat for the Commanders.
A lot of the decision will have to do on whether Daniels has responded well to treatment on his knee, but it seems like he is still evolving with his injury.
“We're still listing him as day to day, and then as we get into Wednesday, I'll be more qualified to hit on what types of practice and what we can hit on to go," Quinn said. "So, he went through some things today, some more tomorrow and that'll lead us up into Wednesday. But when we get together prior to practice, I'll have a better idea for the plan. We've not nailed that down for the week as of yet.”
The Commanders will evaluate Daniels throughout the week to see if he is healthy. He is still the primary choice for the Commanders at quarterback, but knowing Mariota is behind him in the depth chart should give the team some confidence in case the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is unable to play for a second straight week.
