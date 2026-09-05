Commanders News: Jayden Daniels' Protection Plan, Defense's New Identity, and 2026 Predictions | Burgundy Roundup

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com

The Washington Commanders spent the entire offseason program and training camp laying the groundwork for a new defensive identity under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Along the way, the staff has consistently emphasized speed, physicality, disguise, and attacking the football. Those are all things we've grown accustomed to hearing, but safety Jeremy Reaves recently sat down with Commanders On SI and added another word that helps explain what Jones wants the unit to become long-term — joyful. Commanders HC Dan Quinn has praised Reaves' communication ability, calling it "elite," and praised his understanding of Jones' defense during camp. Reaves described the personality Jones is trying to build into the defense: "He wants fast. He wants physical," Reaves said. "He wants joy at the end of the day. That’s his makeup."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



(Not-So) Great Expectations, or why the outlook on the Commanders doesn't Matter | John Keim Report

John takes a look at the national perspective on the Commanders. He takes a look at key additions, health, past perspective's, new coordinator, Dan Quinn's job security, schedule, and more!

Jayden's Protection Plan



Kevin opened with a reaction to an emailer who thinks Adam Peters is on the hot seat in 2026. He followed that up with a reaction to some interesting comments from Jayden Daniels in an Albert Breer MMQB story where Jayden talks about ways in which he plans on protecting himself more this year than he did in his first two years. Kevin's first "Smell Test" of the year includes four College Football picks. Steve Suter jumped on to remember 25 years ago when Maryland last won a conference championship in football. He also previewed the Terps' upcoming 2026 season which gets underway tomorrow night in College Park against Hampton.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels enters his third NFL season with considerably different expectations from the first two. Washington is no longer a franchise trying to figure out whether he is their franchise quarterback; now they're looking to build on what he does well while trying to remove the unnecessary burdens he's carried. One thing stayed consistent when different individuals spoke on Daniels this summer: they all pointed to changes in his command, decision-making, preparation, and understanding of the offense.

McLaurin is about to turn 31 in a couple of weeks, which is about the age when most wide receivers start to drop off from peak production. It's also harder to stay durable as you get older, and last season marked the first injury of his NFL career that required him to miss significant time.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...





Washington’s front seven could be the backbone of the 2026 Commanders



Mual and Dre discuss their thoughts on the Commanders' defense after training camp, along with the latest injury updates.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Daniel stated that the new combination of Daniels and offensive coordinator David was easily the most he was looking forward to around the league this season. The pro-style concepts, innovative ideas, and having the Arizona State product under center much more often will be key to his revival.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



This offseason, the Washington Commanders spent much of their time installing new offensive and defensive systems. During the offensive installation, one thing missing over the last couple of years returned: the huddle. Dan Quinn recently confirmed the change was intentional and shouldn't be viewed as merely cosmetic, since it changes how Daniels communicates to the offense before the ball is ever snapped.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Losing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Nick Allegretti's absence over the summer leaves questions that must be answered along the offensive line. There are potential problems at cornerback, and the defensive trenches look light on legitimate depth after Johnny Newton's torn pectoral.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Deep dive on Jayden Daniels & Washington offense. Lost in the negativity is that JD5 is poised for a big year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.