Commanders News: Edge Rush Injuries, RFK Stadium Partnership, and O-Line Plan | Burgundy Roundup

Read the full transcript and top takeaways from Dan Quinn's presser: Odafe Oweh's return timeline, Jayden Daniels' silent cadence, and Stefon Diggs' impact. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

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When the Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster, the team answered who survived the cuts, but didn't explain exactly how those players would be used on the field in Week 1. Injuries, along with Dorance Armstrong’s Week 1 suspension, have created a situation where the lineup the team envisioned may struggle to get on the field to begin the season. With all the changes since their last "unofficial" depth chart, an update based on the final roster, training-camp usage, preseason evidence, and what Dan Quinn and Adam Peters have said since the cuts is now needed. The question is no longer who made the roster, but who starts, who rotates, and which players have specific situational roles.

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D: Better or worse? John digs into each position — how scheme matters in the secondary. But the LBs look good - John Keim Report

John gives his thoughts on the Commanders' defense after setting its 53-man roster. He breaks down each position group, the new defensive system, where they see the most improvement, and more!

Its always interesting hearing the perspective of guys as they get ready for their first NFL game for Drew Stevens "wouldn't have it any other way" pic.twitter.com/ySpr19hWJG — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 2, 2026

Washington spent much of the offseason rebuilding a pass rush in desperate need of consistent production, only to enter the final stretch before the season with questions surrounding the biggest additions. Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson are still working through rehabilitation from calf and knee injuries, respectively, and were unable to practice again on Tuesday. Add in the fact that Dorance Armstrong is suspended for Week 1's game against Philadelphia, and you start to see the issue facing the Commanders.

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Kevin opened today's show with lots of Commanders talk, including the latest on Odafe Oweh and what Dan Quinn said about Stefon Diggs. Kevin discussed some specifics from a story in The Athletic about Jayden Daniels and Washington's offense going to a "huddle-up approach in 2026. There were a few interesting nuggets that had nothing to do with the "huddle-up" approach that he pulled and reacted to. ESPN's Stanford Steve jumped on to preview the College Football season and share his thoughts on what will be a big season for Mike Locksley's Terps.

Most of them only wanted to ask about one position group, though, and it's the same one the fan base has had since Laremy Tunsil was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a torn triceps: what's going on with the offensive line, and what is the team doing to fix it?



"We had no idea that was coming," Peters joked when asked about the offensive line on the first question.



The group's structure was a talking point throughout camp. Nick Allegretti -- the team's top option at center -- missed most of August with a calf strain. That, along with Tunsil's injury, forced the Commanders to shuffle around the players available to them. Brandon Coleman was moved to tackle, and Julian Good-Jones spent most of the time at center. When Sam Cosmi got sick during the joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, Good-Jones moved to guard, and draft pick Matt Gulbin played center.



Despite all the movement up front and some formidable opponents appearing early on the schedule, the coaches and offensive linemen remain confident in their ability.



"To have this combination of guys going that way, yeah, [there's] a lot of confidence," Quinn said.

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Official gear from The Original Hogs is live. Hats, merch, from the line that set the standard for the offensive line and brought home three Super Bowls.https://t.co/3HZHO7HM22 — Joe Jacoby (@JoeJacoby66HOG) September 1, 2026

Offensive coordinator David Blough believes in Burks. The wideout was sold on his vision for the offense and his potential role within it before signing a one-year extension worth up to $4 million with incentives. He's always had the physical tools to be more impactful, but putting it all together has been difficult.

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Also today, I spoke with #Commanders CB Rasul Douglas on what I’ve observed about him so far, the team overall, the CB room, Coach Jones…etc. @BowieTVSports pic.twitter.com/rAJTZd8Voj — CWallSports (@cwallse) September 2, 2026

I chatted with #Commanders Safety Quan Martin today. Last year wasn’t a good one for him. He’s been a bright spot story this offseason and camp for sure. @BowieTVSports pic.twitter.com/1NtV93iHID — CWallSports (@cwallse) September 2, 2026

Commanders starting center Nick Allegretti was the center of attention after today's practice.



Here's what he had to say in the locker room



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7F35tbL1WQ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 1, 2026

Scheduled to open in 2030, the Commanders' new stadium will anchor a transformational redevelopment of the RFK campus, pairing a roofed, world-class venue with a surrounding mixed-use district designed for year-round sports, entertainment, and community programming.



The expanded relationship reinforces Elevate's role as a strategic advisor to leading teams, leagues, venues, and brands navigating major moments of growth. For the Commanders, it comes as the organization continues to invest in a new era for its fans, partners, and the broader D.C. community.



Ben Gumpert, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Elevate, commented: "The Commanders are building something genuinely historic, a new home for one of the NFL's most storied franchises in one of the world's great cities. This is exactly the kind of transformational and generational moment Elevate was built for. We're proud to bring everything we have, commercial strategy, insights, hospitality, creative, and more, to help the Commanders build a landmark that will define the next era of the franchise."

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