The Commanders-Eagles game could lose its prime-time slot as Washington prepares to face the undefeated 49ers. Plus, the latest team news and updates. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

- Thursday brought another running back concern for Washington, and this one involves the guy who just rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Jacory Croskey-Merritt missed practice with a groin injury, while Austin Ekeler was limited with a chest issue. With Kaytron Allen now in Miami and Robert Henry Jr. in Seattle, the timing isn't great for a Commanders backfield that's been changing almost every week.







- The undefeated 49ers have been dealing with receiver injuries themselves, although some help could be on the way. Christian Kirk was back on the practice field Thursday after San Francisco opened his 21-day return window, participating on a limited basis for the first time since being sidelined with a calf injury during training camp. He still needs to be activated before playing against Washington. The 49ers also promoted defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed linebacker Eugene Asante to their practice squad.







- At least Washington had some encouraging news on its own injury report. Linebacker Jordan Magee had his return-to-practice window opened after spending time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Trey Amos, Nick Cross, and Jeremy McNichols were all full participants Thursday. Magee was limited, but considering how many players the Commanders have had unavailable through five games, having some of those names working their way back is a welcome change.







- Jayden Daniels had his turn answering questions about the overtime mess against New York, and he wasn't letting Dan Quinn take all the blame. The quarterback made it clear Thursday that regardless of what the coaches were trying to accomplish, he had a responsibility to manage what was happening on the field. "I know (coach Dan Quinn) was getting a lot of slack for it or whatever. But regardless of what happens, I'm the person on the field that's supposed to calm everything, control everything."







- Speaking of injuries, San Francisco had a few more notable names missing practice Thursday, including Nick Bosa (calf), Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams were also absent, although both were simply getting rest days. Kyle Shanahan said he's hopeful Bosa will be available Monday night, but with the game still a few days away, the 49ers don't have an answer on that yet.

Commanders News From the Day

It feels like we're living in a different world since we last visited the Washington Commanders Rookie Power Rankings, because so much has changed. We're now five games into the season and three games removed from the last edition, which has reshaped the order. Plus, one member of the previous list is no longer on the team.

The Washington Commanders already look to be slipping down the path of the future seller following their tough start to the regular season, having slumped out to a disappointing 1-3-1 record with the help of injuries to most of their featured offensive staples and some glaringly poor late-game choices. It's time for Commanders executives to evaluate who's worth paying while key contributors waste away in an unworthy situation, and someone like Daron Payne will continue seeing his name come up in mock trades over the weeks to come.

The Washington Commanders are 1-3-1. Things look bleak: injuries are already ravaging the lineup, the team isn't playing where it needs to be, and it sits in last place in the NFC East. It's a lonely place: the basement. The only solace is that Philadelphia and Dallas are both 2-3, just half a game ahead of Washington. With 12 games left, the NFC East is still very much wide open.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin at practice today. HC Dan Quinn says he did “a fantastic job during the game” vs. NYG.



Meanwhile no Stefon Diggs but DQ says he’s “hopeful” he’ll get reps as the week goes on.#RaiseHail#HTTC pic.twitter.com/2XntIGRqyu — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) October 15, 2026

Not every free agent pays off, but Adam Peters knocked it out of the park with the signing of cornerback Amik Robertson, who has an NFL-leading eight passes defensed through five games. Robertson also has 33 tackles and one forced fumble, but you can't put a number on what he's brought to the field.

“It’s difficult, some are longer than others, but that’s part of the job to make sure these are the specific moments that we want to learn from and apply and move it forward,” he said. "What I do know about our team, through the first part of the season, we’ve had a lot of adversity. You’ve got to respond and dig deep on a player being out, an injury, things that don’t normally come up like hospitalizations and injuries that knock a guy out for the year. There’s going to be that in our game in terms of fighting through the adversity to go. ...

🏊‍♂️ A 300-POUND DEFENSIVE LINEMAN DOING THE BACKSTROKE?! 😂



Commanders DE Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrated a tackle by swimming his way off the turf.



Since we’re in Michael Phelps territory, I challenged him to try the butterfly next time. pic.twitter.com/F7FuP2DyYF — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 15, 2026

“I was just having fun. I'm not gonna lie. I remember the play vividly. I lock out. I see the back go this way. I shed my guy, and I just wrap up, and he's laying on my body, and I just like... I'm just so excited,” Wise shared with WUSA9 Sports Director Marshall Kramsky. “I just started doing the backstroke…”

The NFL could move Washington's matchup with Philadelphia out of Sunday Night Football as the Commanders prepare to face the undefeated 49ers. Plus, Eagles roster updates and more.

Podcasts

Episode 1,432 - Guest: @JPFinlayNBCS. Intel, insight & analysis on:

- Dan Quinn's & Adam Peters' job statuses

- whether Washington will be an aggressive seller regarding the trade deadline

- Jayden Daniels

- more encouraged or discouraged by the defense?https://t.co/eCRhsfPzNB — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 15, 2026

Interviews

“The season doesn’t stop, neither can you, no matter what happens.”



Commanders LT Brandon Coleman on moving forward after Sunday’s OT tie to NYG.#RaiseHail#HTTC pic.twitter.com/CdCaHY3xR4 — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) October 15, 2026

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