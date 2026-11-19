Commanders Injury Report Opens Door to Two Offensive Returns Against Bengals
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Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt was a full participant Thursday in his first practice since going on injured reserve October 19. Center Lucas Patrick cleared concussion protocol and was also full on the Washington Commanders’ first injury report of the week.
Washington opened Bill’s 21-day practice window Tuesday. He’s missed four games with a groin injury and still needs to be activated to the 53-man roster to play Monday night against Cincinnati.
Asked whether next week’s game against Arizona was a more realistic return date, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday was still possible. “The football part, that’s always the big piece to me to see how he performs over the next three days,” Quinn said.
Quinn called Patrick “good to go.” Patrick suffered the concussion against the Rams and missed the win over the Giants. Nick Allegretti played all 69 offensive snaps at center in his place, and Washington allowed one sack. Allegretti (chest) practiced fully on Thursday.
Quan Martin (shoulder) was the only Washington player listed as limited. Stefon Diggs sat out for rest. Colson Yankoff (knee) returned to full practice after sitting out last week.
Commanders’ Thursday Injury Report
Player
Injury
THU
STEFON DIGGS
REST
DNP
QUAN MARTIN
SHOULDER
LIMITED
NICK ALLEGRETTI
CHEST
FULL
JOHN BATES
SHOULDER
FULL
TREYLON BURKS
FOOT
FULL
JACORY CROSKEY-MERRITT
GROIN
FULL
JAYDEN DANIELS
LEFT ELBOW
FULL
CHIG OKONKWO
BACK
FULL
TYLER OWENS
ANKLE
FULL
LUCAS PATRICK
CONCUSSION
FULL
ANDREW WYLIE
HIP
FULL
COLSON YANKOFF
KNEE
FULL
Bengals’ Thursday Injury Report
Joe Burrow (illness) and Tee Higgins (knee) both practiced fully for Cincinnati. Jonathan Allen sat out for rest, while Oren Burks (groin), Dax Hill (illness), and Dalton Risner (knees) missed practice. Kyle Dugger (quad) and Dylan Fairchild (oblique) were limited.
Both teams will update their reports Friday before listing game designations Saturday.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone