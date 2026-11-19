Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt was a full participant Thursday in his first practice since going on injured reserve October 19. Center Lucas Patrick cleared concussion protocol and was also full on the Washington Commanders’ first injury report of the week.



Washington opened Bill’s 21-day practice window Tuesday. He’s missed four games with a groin injury and still needs to be activated to the 53-man roster to play Monday night against Cincinnati.

Asked whether next week’s game against Arizona was a more realistic return date, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday was still possible. “The football part, that’s always the big piece to me to see how he performs over the next three days,” Quinn said.



Quinn called Patrick “good to go.” Patrick suffered the concussion against the Rams and missed the win over the Giants. Nick Allegretti played all 69 offensive snaps at center in his place, and Washington allowed one sack. Allegretti (chest) practiced fully on Thursday.



Quan Martin (shoulder) was the only Washington player listed as limited. Stefon Diggs sat out for rest. Colson Yankoff (knee) returned to full practice after sitting out last week.

Commanders’ Thursday Injury Report

Player Injury THU STEFON DIGGS REST DNP QUAN MARTIN SHOULDER LIMITED NICK ALLEGRETTI CHEST FULL JOHN BATES SHOULDER FULL TREYLON BURKS FOOT FULL JACORY CROSKEY-MERRITT GROIN FULL JAYDEN DANIELS LEFT ELBOW FULL CHIG OKONKWO BACK FULL TYLER OWENS ANKLE FULL LUCAS PATRICK CONCUSSION FULL ANDREW WYLIE HIP FULL COLSON YANKOFF KNEE FULL

Black Hail Raiser helmets make their debut pic.twitter.com/8HDxUQqFUW — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) November 19, 2026

Bengals’ Thursday Injury Report

Joe Burrow (illness) and Tee Higgins (knee) both practiced fully for Cincinnati. Jonathan Allen sat out for rest, while Oren Burks (groin), Dax Hill (illness), and Dalton Risner (knees) missed practice. Kyle Dugger (quad) and Dylan Fairchild (oblique) were limited.



Both teams will update their reports Friday before listing game designations Saturday.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.