Treylon Burks’ absence and Rachaad White’s heel injury lead today’s Burgundy Roundup ahead of Monday’s Bengals game. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

- Treylon Burks' nagging foot injury reared its ugly head again Friday as the Washington Commanders receiver missed practice after being a full participant on Thursday. The receiver position is thin with Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane on injured reserve, so this could be huge heading into Monday night's matchup with Cincinnati and Joe Burrow.



- Seeing Rachaad White's name pop up on the injury report Friday as limited with a heel injury was certainly concerning. Now Washington has to make decisions on two running backs this weekend.



The other backfield concern, Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, practiced fully for a second straight day as he ramps up in his return from injured reserve. Bill simply wants to play, and said Friday that the groin trouble had affected his ability to run downhill at full speed: "It's a day-by-day thing. We'll see how this week goes." The team still needs to activate him if they plan on using him against the Bengals.

Bill. On his groin injury and sitting out four games. Sounds like he's still tracking for MNF. pic.twitter.com/XNoEzsKx8J — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2026

- At Friday's presser, Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough said the offense is built around zone schemes. He stressed getting blockers to that second level, past the defensive linemen, more effectively. Blough praised Sam Cosmi's physicality and said Washington tries to run behind him. "So, we'll do whatever it takes to win and at the end of the day, we just have to continue to stick with it and get these guys up on the second level a little better," Blough said.



- Cincinnati’s starting guards have yet to practice fully this week. Right guard Dalton Risner missed a second straight day Friday with knee issues, while left guard Dylan Fairchild remained limited with an oblique injury. Saturday’s final report should give us a better idea of who will be protecting Burrow inside.



- Cornerback Dax Hill missed another practice with an illness, while safety Kyle Dugger improved to full participation with his quad injury. Burrow (illness) and Tee Higgins (knee) practiced fully again, with Burrow saying Friday he was feeling better. Linebacker Oren Burks remained out with a groin injury. Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill received rest days.



- “Pick up the blitzes. Have to be ready for Cover Zero,” Burrow said Friday, emphasizing the need to know where his quick answers are against Washington’s pressure. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones wants him taking an extra hitch before the ball comes out. “You wanna try to change up the looks for him as much as possible,” Jones said. He also credited Cincinnati’s backs and tight ends for their protection, pointing to Drew Sample’s ability to help block before slipping out as an outlet for Burrow.



- Daronte Jones compared Ja’Marr Chase to a running back once he has the ball in his hands. “Once that ball is off, then what?” he said. He stressed taking good pursuit angles and getting multiple defenders to the ball to limit one-on-one tackles. Chase Brown was part of that discussion, too, with Jones pointing to the running back’s ability to make one cut and take the ball the distance.

Commanders Injury Report - Friday, November 20, 2026

Player Injury THU FRI TREYLON BURKS FOOT FULL DNP RACHAAD WHITE HEEL --- LIMITED QUAN MARTIN SHOULDER LIMITED LIMITED NICK ALLEGRETTI CHEST FULL FULL JOHN BATES SHOULDER FULL FULL JACORY CROSKEY-MERRITT GROIN FULL FULL JAYDEN DANIELS LEFT ELBOW FULL FULL CHIG OKONKWO BACK FULL FULL TYLER OWENS ANKLE FULL FULL LUCAS PATRICK CONCUSSION FULL FULL ANDREW WYLIE HIP FULL FULL COLSON YANKOFF KNEE FULL FULL

Commanders News and Film

The Washington Commanders have had a sticky start to their 2026 season, but as the dust settles, several candidates for contract extensions are emerging. Three players who have made a case for an extension are K’Lavon Chaisson, Tyler Owens, and Treylon Burks.

For the first time this season, the Commanders will wear their all-black Hail Raisers as part of a blackout game against one of the AFC's top teams. The uniform features the classic burgundy and gold stripes as well as the franchise's new alternate logo: a Spear "W" logo helmet decal on both sides meant to symbolize the top fighters, the front lines, those leading a mission who are unafraid to step into the fire.



"All black is fire, so it's gonna look good," Charles Omenihu said. "Monday night, you can't ride up any better."

Jayden Daniels kept it simple when he talked Thursday about what Washington has to do against Cincinnati. “We gotta put up points,” he said. The Bengals are averaging 30.9 points per game, and the Commanders are at 21.8. A six-minute drive that ends in a field goal still puts a lot on Washington’s defense the next time Joe Burrow gets the ball.

It's been three games since we last updated the Washington Commanders Rookie Power Rankings, and the class is starting to separate itself. Washington is 2-1 since the bye, with several rookies continuing to take on significant roles while others are still trying to establish themselves. We've also got some movement in the rankings this time around, so here's where everyone stands after nine games.

Woefully underrecruited out of high school in Waterloo, Iowa, Sinnott had the opportunity to play FCS-level football on scholarship. But the future Commanders’ Day 2 draft pick believed he had more talent than FBS teams were giving him credit for. So, with that confidence and a one-year offer from his father on his side, he walked on at Kansas State with no promises, no security, and no future other than the one he earned himself.

The running game has to produce more consistently. Washington averaged 3.2 yards on 33 carries against the Giants. Offensive coordinator David Blough wants the offense to stay ahead of the sticks and create more third-and-short situations. That would help Washington sustain possessions and give Daniels more opportunities to work from scoring range. “We have to just be more efficient everywhere in between as an offense,” Blough said. “And that starts with the running game and it's all the backs, it's all the o-line together, it's quarterbacks, all of it.”

“But one thing I can always say is I always give that city my all, gave that team my all, and when fans come out to watch us play, they knew that 93 was gonna show up and give everything he had.



“At the end of the day, the things that I did wrong, I apologize and move on.”



“I'm just trying to make it as normal as possible,” Allen said. “I'm gonna be excited to see some of the guys out there that I haven't seen in a while, but at the end of the day, I'm focused on what we gotta do.”

Podcasts

Midweek report: Croskey-Merritt, the Defense, Amik Robertson, more! | John Keim Report

John gives his midweek report as Monday Night Football against the Bengals creeps closer. He discusses the potential return of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the improved defense, and more.

Episode 1,458 - In-depth #CINvsWAS discussion.



Jayden Daniels v Joe Burrow - are we in for a shootout?



How will Washington's improving defense do v Cinci's elite offense?



Bill tracking to be back as Washington has its healthiest injury report in foreverhttps://t.co/9hyKjoSNEB — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 20, 2026

Interviews

DC Daronte Jones Speaks To The Media Before Practice | Washington Commanders

OC David Blough Speaks To The Media Before Practice | Washington Commanders

Amik Robertson is ready for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Monday Night pic.twitter.com/GyWd8m36DK — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2026

Trey Amos looking forward to the challenge of battling Chase and Higgins pic.twitter.com/MNjuWaRlsD — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2026

Sam Cosmi believes there is a path where this team can go on a run. pic.twitter.com/8kKLpYjue2 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 20, 2026

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