Commanders' Final Three-Round NFL Mock Draft Brings Immediate Help
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It’s the day of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Washington Commanders have had time to build their board. This year, the team is working with a different setup after last year’s moves left them without a second-round pick.
Holding the No. 7 overall pick, general manager Adam Peters still has a chance to land an elite player early. But with no selections between Pick 7 and Pick 71, the Commanders are facing a real gap in talent and opportunity.
Here’s how the first three rounds could play out for Washington.
A Weapon for Jayden Daniels
Round 1, Pick 7: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The priority is clear. The Commanders want to continue building around quarterback Jayden Daniels as he enters Year 3. While there may be temptation to go defense with players like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs, the bigger need is at wide receiver.
Terry McLaurin is still a key part of the offense, but he is entering his 30s. Washington needs a strong No. 2 option, and Carnell Tate makes sense at No. 7.
Tate already has chemistry ties through Ohio State, and he has been open about the idea of playing alongside McLaurin. Adding him gives Daniels two reliable targets and helps move the offense away from a checkdown-heavy approach.
The Cost of the Tunsil Trade
After that first pick, the wait begins.
Because of the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Commanders do not pick again until the third round. That long gap puts pressure on the front office to find value when they are finally back on the clock. While other teams continue to add depth, Washington will have to be patient and hope a solid prospect falls to them.
Finding the Perfect Middle Man
Round 3, Pick 71: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
After adding a playmaker in the first round, Peters turns to the offensive line. With Tyler Biadasz no longer on the roster, center becomes a clear need.
Hecht is a steady and fundamentally sound player. He may not have the ideal size or strength, but he makes up for it with technique and awareness. He places his hands well, processes quickly, and works effectively at the second level.
He projects as a solid long-term option who could develop into a starter within a year or two. He would fit best in a zone blocking scheme and could compete with Nick Allegretti during training camp.
The Bottom Line
This draft approach shows a team that understands its situation. By pairing Carnell Tate with Terry McLaurin, the Commanders give Jayden Daniels a strong receiving duo. Adding Hecht helps address the middle of the offensive line.
It is a quality-over-quantity strategy. The Commanders may not have many picks, but they can still make meaningful upgrades and take steps forward after a 5-12 season.
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Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo