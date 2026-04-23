Commanders' Final Three-Round NFL Mock Draft Brings Immediate Help

It’s the day of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Washington Commanders have had time to build their board. This year, the team is working with a different setup after last year’s moves left them without a second-round pick.

Holding the No. 7 overall pick, general manager Adam Peters still has a chance to land an elite player early. But with no selections between Pick 7 and Pick 71, the Commanders are facing a real gap in talent and opportunity.

Here’s how the first three rounds could play out for Washington.

A Weapon for Jayden Daniels

Round 1, Pick 7: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The priority is clear. The Commanders want to continue building around quarterback Jayden Daniels as he enters Year 3. While there may be temptation to go defense with players like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs, the bigger need is at wide receiver.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin is still a key part of the offense, but he is entering his 30s. Washington needs a strong No. 2 option, and Carnell Tate makes sense at No. 7.

Tate already has chemistry ties through Ohio State, and he has been open about the idea of playing alongside McLaurin. Adding him gives Daniels two reliable targets and helps move the offense away from a checkdown-heavy approach.

The Cost of the Tunsil Trade

After that first pick, the wait begins.

Because of the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Commanders do not pick again until the third round. That long gap puts pressure on the front office to find value when they are finally back on the clock. While other teams continue to add depth, Washington will have to be patient and hope a solid prospect falls to them.

Finding the Perfect Middle Man

Round 3, Pick 71: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

After adding a playmaker in the first round, Peters turns to the offensive line. With Tyler Biadasz no longer on the roster, center becomes a clear need.

Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hecht is a steady and fundamentally sound player. He may not have the ideal size or strength, but he makes up for it with technique and awareness. He places his hands well, processes quickly, and works effectively at the second level.

He projects as a solid long-term option who could develop into a starter within a year or two. He would fit best in a zone blocking scheme and could compete with Nick Allegretti during training camp.

The Bottom Line

This draft approach shows a team that understands its situation. By pairing Carnell Tate with Terry McLaurin, the Commanders give Jayden Daniels a strong receiving duo. Adding Hecht helps address the middle of the offensive line.

It is a quality-over-quantity strategy. The Commanders may not have many picks, but they can still make meaningful upgrades and take steps forward after a 5-12 season.

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