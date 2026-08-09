Treylon Burks Still Has a Role After Stefon Diggs' Arrival — Commanders Daily

Dan Quinn remains pleased with what Treylon Burks is bringing to Washington’s offense even after the arrival of Stefon Diggs. Plus, Trey Amos leaves practice early, and D.J. Davidson retires from the NFL. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The signing of Stefon Diggs immediately changed the conversation around Washington's receiver room, essentially pushing everyone down a notch in the pecking order. In the process, you might think Treylon Burks would be less involved now, but Dan Quinn made it clear Saturday that Washington remains very pleased with what Burks brings to the offense.



"Sure. You may have noticed, I think he came in leaner, and that was intentional for him — more speed for the longer ones," Quinn said at his press conference Saturday. "He’s routinely one of our top speed guys at practice. Like, he can really cover ground. He’s been working kick returns, punt returns, but at the Z position, we really feel his impact — deep routes, in-breaking routes. He’s got a long catch radius, and so that’s the thing that you feel on a regular basis."



"You may even have saw a little bit of that yesterday in the one-on-ones. Fabian had good coverage for him, but the quarterback had put it in just such a spot that Trey, with his length, was there and Fabian couldn’t get around. Those are some of the things that we feel with Trey. He’s an excellent competitor, and so we’re very pleased with where he’s at."



The skill set that Burks brings to the field — long, athletic, great ball skills with speed — is still needed on the Commanders roster.

Treylon Burks on working with Jayden Daniels and continuing to add to the offense.#RaiseHail @team980 @1067theFan pic.twitter.com/13Uutvv9FE — Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) August 4, 2026

The former first-round pick has flashed repeatedly during camp after injuries prevented him from fully establishing himself earlier in his career in Tennessee. Now, Washington needs to find a way to turn those flashes into a consistent role with McLaurin, Diggs, and several younger targets competing for a set number of targets. Wednesday’s joint practice against Miami will be a key moment in the process for Burks to show he can survive increased competition created by Diggs' arrival.



Diggs definitely changes the landscape of the room, but Quinn's comments suggest the Commanders are not viewing his arrival as the end of Burks’ opportunity. Now, the pressure is greater on Burks to prove that what Washington liked before signing Diggs remains valuable enough to earn snaps in a deeper receiver room.

Trey Amos Leaves Practice Early After Friday Return

Trey Amos's return to team drills only lasted one practice session before another question popped up on Saturday. Amos came out for a little bit and then went back inside the facility. To be clear, the team has not announced any reason as to why Amos left the field, or that there is an issue with the second-year cornerback, who is returning from a fractured fibula that ended his 2025 season. Amos was just cleared and returned to practice on Friday.



With Washington having a day off Sunday, there will likely not be an update until Dan Quinn talks to the media on Monday.

Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos working together.



Iron sharpens iron. pic.twitter.com/ckDQVAMf7I — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 8, 2026

D.J. Davidson Retires From NFL

Washington placed defensive tackle D.J. Davidson on the reserve/retired list Saturday as part of the roster moves connected to its three offensive-line additions. Davidson signed with Washington this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants. The former fifth-round pick appeared in 47 games with four starts for New York before signing with the Commanders in March. Washington also released receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and guard Timothy McKay.

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