Commanders-Colts London Weather Forecast Has One Twist Before Kickoff

The Washington Commanders have already had to deal with plenty of things outside the norm this week as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday.



There was the long flight across the pond, a five-hour time difference from the East Coast, and now a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff for everyone watching back home. As if that wasn't enough, anyone waking up early in London Sunday morning could also be greeted by fog around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Fortunately, that part of the forecast doesn't look like it will hang around long.



According to the Met Office forecast for the area around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, mist and fog are expected through the early morning hours before conditions begin clearing around 8 a.m. Sunny intervals are expected by 9 a.m., with sunshine taking over beginning around 10 and continuing through the afternoon.



That timing is obviously important, considering Washington and Indianapolis aren't scheduled to kick off until 2:30 p.m. local time.

Commanders Should Get Much Different Weather by Kickoff

By the time the Commanders actually take the field, what started as a foggy London morning should look completely different.



The Met Office currently has the temperature at around 20 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m., or roughly 68 degrees Fahrenheit, before climbing to about 70 degrees by 3. Sunday's high is expected to reach around 72 degrees. There is also less than a five percent chance of precipitation throughout the day.



The wind shouldn't be much of an issue either.



Around kickoff, sustained winds are expected to sit at roughly three miles per hour, with gusts around 13. That's enough to remind you the game is still being played outside, but nowhere near the type of conditions that should force either offense to change what it wants to do.



Even with the early fog and mist, field conditions shouldn't become much of an issue either, as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium uses a dedicated artificial surface for NFL games rather than the retractable grass pitch used by Tottenham.



For Marcus Mariota, that means he shouldn't have to worry about throwing a wet football or dealing with heavy winds in his second straight start in place of the injured Jayden Daniels. It also shouldn't create much of a problem for Drew Stevens if Dan Quinn has to send his kicker onto the field in an important spot.



Of course, Indianapolis gets the same advantage.

Weather Should Be One Less Thing for Washington to Worry About

Weather forecasts can always change, especially overnight, but right now there isn't much in the forecast that should become a major factor in Sunday's game.



The early fog is certainly something worth watching, especially for anyone heading toward Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the morning, but it is expected to clear several hours before kickoff. After that, Washington is looking at mild temperatures, sunshine, almost no chance of rain, and very little wind.



Considering everything else the Commanders have had to adjust to this week, they'll take it.



The trip to London has already given Washington enough things outside the norm to deal with. As of Saturday night, the weather doesn't look like it's going to add another one.



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