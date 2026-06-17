Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, with head coach Dan Quinn telling reporters that the focus would be on evaluating middle-roster depth and giving younger players reps. Quinn, going into his third year, wants to focus more on the players who don't normally get the attention over the next three days, so that he can better gauge where the team is at before Washington breaks before training camp.

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Commanders Stories From Tuesday

For Washington, minicamp will not decide the final 53-man roster, but it can begin to change how the coaching staff views the middle and bottom sections of the depth chart.

The Ashburn Notebook: Mandatory minicamp is officially underway. From field drills and player rotations to video clips and player pressers, here is everything you need to know from Day 1.

Dan Quinn made it clear on Day 1 of mandatory minicamp that Washington is not just polishing its starters. The Commanders are using this week to test the depth of the entire roster.

“Van’s really caught my eye,” Quinn said.



That kind of comment carries weight this time of year because coaches are usually careful during minicamp. They do not want to crown players too early, inflate June performances, or make the depth chart sound more settled than it actually is. Quinn did not do any of that with Jefferson.



Still, he made the veteran receiver difficult to ignore.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters' aggressive roster turnover has made one thing clear: this front office is not attached to the old roster.

Washington already knows Jayden Daniels has the arm talent. Minicamp is about whether he can take full control of David Blough’s offense before training camp begins.

Washington’s mandatory minicamp will not decide the roster, but it should reveal which questions around Jayden Daniels, David Blough’s offense, Sonny Styles, the WR2 battle, and the secondary will follow the Commanders into training camp.

Commanders Videos and Press Conferences From Day 1

Commanders Veteran Mini Camp Day1: Josh Conerly saved me from the bee today. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/pYJglCTef8 — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) June 17, 2026

Commanders News From Other Sites

Jaden Bradley - Commanders WR

The Washington Commanders have several unknowns in their wide receiver room. Terry McLaurin is the only sure thing, but the decision-makers are relying on their younger pass-catchers to make the desired improvements within a scheme more suited to their skill sets.

“I feel pretty good about it,” rookie linebacker Sonny Styles told on-site reporters after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “Coach Jones does a great job of teaching the defense. It’s super easy to understand, so guys are really far along right now.”

Kevin and Thom with a full array of options on today’s show. Sports topics include Commanders’ “Mini-Camp” Day 1 with Dan Quinn weighing in on the WR2 situation

Defensive lineman Johnny Newton compared the defense's disguise-heavy approach to acting, specifically citing Denzel Washington.

Jonny Newton on how the #Commanders defense are being taught to disguise their looks “He said we have to be a whole bunch of Denzel Washingtons. Great actors.” 😂



This Commanders defense looks different under new DC Daronte Jones. pic.twitter.com/ftZpgh6eOk — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) June 16, 2026

John gives his breakdown after day one of minicamp. He broke down team depth, mentoring young players, who needs to step up, position battles, and more! Also heard from Jaylin Lane and Sonny Styles.

“Relentless motor. Excitement. Knowledge. IQ. A sense of urgency,” Chaisson told on-site reporters after Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “Getting a chance to be part of the big dance last year and knowing the attention to detail that it requires to make it there and to accomplish that goal.”

Episode 1,348 - Analysis of Washington's kicker battle - Jake Moody vs. Drew Stevens - off comments from Larry Izzo. Can we find our Brandon Aubrey? Extreme instability at kicker since releasing Dustin Hopkins in Oct. 2021. Does this finally end in 2026?https://t.co/Bd9c1zuREP — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 16, 2026

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