The Washington Commanders released their 2026 training camp schedule on Tuesday and invited fans to camp for 11 days this year. The NFL has moved into the 'dead zone' time between mandatory minicamp and the first days of training camp. Check back here daily for fresh Commanders News.

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The Washington Commanders have entered the "dead zone" of the NFL year. It is the window between mandatory minicamp and training camp, when the offseason program ends and team activities pause.

“I mean, it feels good, but I know I just got to keep working and just being even way better than last year,” Croskey-Merritt said at mandatory minicamp. “Like that’s my only thing. Like that’s my only goal, my only focus. Like just winning and being a whole different version of myself.”

The Washington Commanders enter training camp with a reshaped offensive line, a key left guard battle, and several depth decisions still waiting to be settled.

The Washington Commanders will enter the 2026 season with an uncomfortable identity question hanging over the entire franchise. Which version of this team is the real one?

Antonio Williams is in a position where he does not have to become the Washington Commanders'most explosive receiver by Week 1. He just needs to find out how to become one that quarterback Jayden Daniels can trust.

“Not only, you know, great all-around administration — players, coaches across the board — but the scheme that Coach Jones brought from Minnesota is really linebacker friendly, in my opinion,” Chenal said at mandatory minicamp this past week. “A lot of eyes on the quarterback. Being able to see the running back in the run game. So just being able to make plays. It’s exciting.”

The Washington Commanders have released their 2026 training camp schedule, giving fans five open practices in Ashburn and six additional dates for Season Ticket Members.

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Coming off a 5-12 season, nothing less should have been expected. Besides, they had a barbecue scheduled for the players, coaches and their families to celebrate the end of the offseason after the final day. When the final whistle blew Thursday, signaling the end of minicamp, players whooped and hollered, raising their helmets as they gathered together.



"I see myself," Tunsil said of Conerly. "I don't wanna sound cliche. I see a dog. I see somebody who wants it. He wants to be great."





Otega has the goods to play basketball professionally. The Washington Wizards, along with the No. 1 overall selection in this week’s NBA Draft, hold picks 51 and 60 in the second round. The brothers have likely imagined a scenario in which they are once again in the same city.

“A number of them have,” Quinn said in a press conference last week. “I would say on the outside, Van Jefferson has been somebody that’s really caught my eye. Having Dyami back has been excellent as well. I hit him up after practice the other day. There’s just a good intensity about him, a good mindset of where he is at. And so, he’s somebody that I’ve been super impressed with. Just off the bat, it’s good to see Lane and McCaffrey making their jumps in. Those are a few that jump to mind. But having Dyami back full of speed, and having Van here, he’s an excellent route runner going into it. And then inside the slot, those would be the two that jump out.”

"My dad's my best friend," DJ said. "He raised me from a young pup. He's a single father, and so it's awesome to be here with him and see him every day."

"I feel like this is the place where I can finally just unleash," Okonkwo told analysts Santana Moss, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot on the most recent episode of the "Command Center" podcast.

Can Jalen Hurts adapt to Philadelphia's new offense? Most, if not all, of the questions surrounding the Eagles come from the offense, which has been a common theme for the team in recent years. Hurts has had a different offensive coordinator every year since 2023, and that trend continues with the Eagles hiring Sean Mannion to be their offensive coordinator. Mannion's coaching resume is only three years long, but he had a nine-year playing career with the Rams, Vikings and Seahawks. He's expected to bring West Coast concepts to Philadelphia, which means more motion, condensed formations and more plays under center. It's a drastic change for Hurts, who has operated mostly out of the shotgun formation in his NFL career and leaned on his weapons to make plays. It's unclear how long it will take for Hurts to adapt, but it is generally accepted that he will have more placed on his shoulders than in previous seasons.

The Washington Commanders are looking to make more of an impression next season. Head coach Dan Quinn is under pressure to get things back on track, and the tempo was incredibly high throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp before the pre-summer break.

Croskey-Merritt is significantly bigger, which he attributed to a cleaner diet and more time in the weight room. While his size was the most noticeable change, it was only a small part of his broader plan to be “a whole different version” of himself.

The Washington Commanders were on the field for a final time this offseason to finish up their last minicamp practice before training camp in late July.

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