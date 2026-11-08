Commanders’ Depleted Receiving Corps Catches a Break Against Rams

The Washington Commanders have only two available wide receivers who have caught a pass for them this season: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Neither will have to face Trent McDuffie on Sunday. The Rams cornerback is inactive with a back injury, leaving Los Angeles down two starters at the position after Jaylen Watson went on injured reserve Saturday.



Jer’Zhan Newton is active for his season debut. The defensive tackle missed Washington’s first seven games with a pectoral injury, practiced fully all week, and was activated from injured reserve Saturday.



Here are the Week 9 inactive lists for both teams:

Commanders Inactives

WR Treylon Burks

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency third quarterback)

CB Fabian Moreau

CB Isaac Yiadom

G Tanoa Togiai

Treylon Burks was ruled out Friday with a foot injury. Washington placed Dyami Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury and elevated Jaden Bradley from the practice squad. Bradley is active, giving the Commanders depth at receiver, now that Terry McLaurin is also on injured reserve.

Rams Inactives

CB Trent McDuffie

QB Ty Simpson

LS Joe Cardona

OLB Darryl Peterson III

OL Bill Murray

OL Keagan Trost

OLB Desjuan Johnson

Los Angeles will have Myles Garrett available for the first time since Week 1. Safety Kam Curl and tight end Colby Parkinson are also active after being listed as questionable Friday. Tight end Terrance Ferguson remains on injured reserve.

The Commanders and Rams kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.



Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.