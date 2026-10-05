For a few days, an optimistic future for the Washington Commanders was finally easy to envision.

All that stood in the way of their return to .500 was the Indianapolis Colts in a London-hosted Week 4 matchup. After a wave of season-opening injuries crested with Jayden Daniels' prior elbow dislocation, longtime backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and his reawakened defense had inspired hope that Washington's supporting cast could hold the line until his impending return.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No such luck followed the Commanders' trip overseas. Anyone who checks a game score online can guess as much, with a 30-13 defeat doing little to convince anyone that the remaining group fought to the bitter end in their fall to 1-3. The Colts, the injury bug, and yet another week of questionable coordination stymied the team's potential resurgence, leaving few position groups limping out of the breakdown unscathed.

Quarterbacks Grade: C+

The combination of what Mariota provided before exiting early in the first half and third-string understudy Athan Kaliakmanis' debut left very few meaningful takeaways for fans to analyze. Mariota fit in as smoothly as ever in the Commanders' offense before his knee injury, while Kaliakmanis looked like a seventh-round rookie who'd yet to be tested from behind his spotty offensive line.

That is to say, he still warranted that recent draft selection with some obvious throwing talent. He isn't the most accurate deep-ball slinger, but he's certainly less afraid to give his sprinting receivers a chance than your average deep-cut rookie. The few connections he made on 30+ yard tosses were the kind to make anyone stand up, with one particular beauty to Treylon Burks earning him his first professional touchdown credit.

Athan Kaliakmanis goes DEEP for a beauty of a touchdown!@INDvsWAS on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JXB6CmxI9w — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

If nothing else, he'll be a fascinating developmental watch as the season trudges on, though his lack of play-extending legs makes him a tougher fit in a pocket known to give up pressure. In the meantime, the Commanders may find it tough not to reconsider Daniels' return timetable following his predictably raw entrance.

Running Backs Grade: D+

Rachaad White getting ruled out earlier in the week certainly hurt the remaining backs' odds of flourishing, but the Commanders' rushing leaders on the afternoon should clarify just how much Bill Croskey-Merritt has disappointed as the lead option on the ground. He was outgained by Mariota, who played for less than one quarter; Kaliakmanis, who'll only use his legs if he has the chance to deploy the earliest open-field spin move imaginable; and, most strangely of all Austin Ekeler, the familiar Commanders player who was still on the couch this time last week.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As fun as Croskey-Merritt's dashes off of short catches were, 15 rushing yards on nine carries just doesn't scream efficiency, especially with Ekeler looking as smooth as he did. This wasn't the ideal setting to fully judge the Commanders' run game, with the coaching staff trying to figure out how to set Kaliakmanis up for success in real time, though it's clear that White will be welcomed back with open arms as a versatile Daniels battery mate.

Wide Receivers Grade: B-

This position group may as well get an "Incomplete" grade. They were even more hampered without Mariota in the game, and while the backs had to trek on without their RB2, Terry McLaurin had to watch this one from the sidelines, too.

That effectively removed much of the threat the receivers had of stunning the Colts, given their sudden dependency on a rookie decision-maker, though Stefon Diggs and company did their best to meet Kaliakmanis on his long-range prayers (even if Diggs himself ended up getting outmatched by a pair of reserves in Burks and Dyami Brown). There was some solid role-playing, though little game-changing playmaking when most of the platoon wideouts were called upon.

Tight Ends Grade: D-

This was an especially disappointing outing for the tight end room, especially now that starting option Chig Okonkwo has returned to Washington's starting lineup. He only recorded five yards on two receptions, not nearly enough to make up for his positional peers.

John Bates wasn't up to his usual excellent blocking standards within a scheme that's especially needy for playmakers, and that's not to mention the still-silent Ben Sinnott. Kaliakmanis could really benefit from a big target to get open in the flat with a simple move or two, and he's clearly still without that jumbo pass-catcher as things currently stand.

Offensive Line Grade: F

The Commanders' blocking rotation is a disaster. Even if they were fully stocked with their best blockers, Laremy Tunsil and Sam Cosmi, they'd still be lugging several subpar starters on their roster.

For one, they couldn't do much to keep Mariota safe from Indianapolis' sack threats; in a sick reflection of the poor blocking that once plagued Daniels' pocket, more shoddy guard depth haunted the quarterback room yet again. Nick Allegretti was nowhere to be found- the previously starting center seemed to have been demoted once again after a brief foray at right guard, completely superseded by the likes of Matt Gulbin and Lucas Patrick.

For those asking Nick Allegretti wasn't on the injury report all week. He's healthy, just not playing. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2026

Injuries are one thing, but the Commanders' front office absolutely has to locate some alternatives if their previously envisioned lead center can't make it a month before hitting the pine.

Defensive Front Seven Grade: B-

The defense gave it all they had, playing with enough tenacity to disrupt Daniel Jones' passing attack during the game's early going. Odafe Oweh recorded a sack and a fumble recovery early on; the Colts' attempts at screen catches were repeatedly halted, and Frankie Luvu's presence was felt.

Odafe Oweh pushes the tackle into Jones and causes a sack and fumble. Washington's ball. #RaiseHal

pic.twitter.com/tLAPSwQMN1 — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) October 4, 2026

They didn't let go of the rope so much as they ran out of the necessary stamina to hold their grip on the game, soon succumbing to their quick 6-0 lead once the Mariota-less offense stalled. Even when Kaliakmanis was able to occasionally troop down the field for a moment of relief, these guys never seemed to get a break before eventually collapsing as Indianapolis outscored Washington 30-7 the rest of the way.

Secondary Grade: A-

The league leader in aerial touchdowns allowed heading into Week 4 didn't relent a single strike to Jones and any of his pass-catchers, a big step in the right direction as the Commanders look to figure it out without the currently injured Trey Amos and the relegated Mike Sainristil.

Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas were everywhere, sprinting down from deeper coverage into the action without Nick Cross to help. Together they recorded 15 tackles, and Douglas got his first interception of the season on an errant Jones idea.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They're doing as good a job of persisting past occasional injury scares as anyone, and it's shown with a cohesiveness that's only improved as the young season has progressed. Even if such a defeat shouldn't leave anyone feeling great, the defensive backs can walk away from this one with their heads up.

Special Teams Grade: B

Another week of ho-hum play from the special teams. Tress Way continues to punt about as well as anyone could ask, while Drew Stevens enjoyed a perfect 3/3 outing on field goals and extra points, though the return team still raises an occasional eyebrow at the play.

Jaylin Lane had to be carted off the field after an ankle injury during the game's second half. Another area in which the coaching staff will have to improvise.

Coaching Staff Grade: D-

Dan Quinn and his merry band of signal-callers deserve a little grace for the situation they fell into, with Kaliakmanis lacking the mobility they're used to with Daniels and Mariota, making for a tougher on-the-fly fit, though he could have been utilized better considering his lack of experience. Going for it on a fourth-and-one with fringe running back Craig Reynolds, surrendering the ball on downs and allowing the Colts to commence their scoring wave, certainly stood out as the most questionable in-game decision of the bunch.

¡Y AHORA LOS COLTS DETIENEN A LOS COMMANDERS EN 4º DOWN! ¡NO HAY OFENSIVAS EN ESTE JUEGO!💪🏽😤#RaiseHail #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/gv5xGa64Wz — Holy Roller NFL (@HolyRollerNFL) October 4, 2026

Moreover, the Commanders still look less prepared than just about anyone they line up against, an issue that remains on the coaches. While 10 penalties to the Colts' one will draw some understandable frustration and suspicion given the ticky-tack nature of a few questionable calls, their unparalleled ability to wipe out explosive plays with self-inflicted pre-snap errors has surfaced in nearly every game so far.

Even if the defense keeps producing what little it has while the hurting offense sputters along, Quinn finds himself thrust right back into the hot seat (at least, according to outside noise on social media). The franchise will get skewered locally for lacking another veteran quarterback, considering the offensive line concerns they never quelled, leaving fans to hope something gives before the Commanders' Week 5 return home.

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