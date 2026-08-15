5 Winners, 2 Losers From Commanders' Preseason Win Over Dolphins

For the players currently fighting for roles on the Washington Commanders, Friday night's 20-7 preseason win over Miami mattered. Several of those players were able to turn their first live-game opportunities of the season into real momentum in ongoing roster battles. Injuries, while deflating and definitely not good, are excluded from the loser category — this is strictly about what each player did with the opportunities they actually received.

Winners

No. 1 — Robert Henry Jr.



Without a doubt, the player who changed his individual situation the most on Friday night was rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. With 12 carries for 75 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) and a 22-yard touchdown to go with a 30-yard kick return, Henry had a night. This came from a player who entered the game outside of the projected group at running back, but had the type of game that forces coaches to look again.

Robert Henry Jr. turns the corner for SIX!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/t1GxfYqbRP — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

No. 2 — Kaytron Allen



While Kaytron Allen did not need a major performance to secure his roster position on Friday, he delivered it with 85 yards on 23 carries (none for negative yardage) and a touchdown. Those 23 carries were either a sign of deeper trust from the staff or something to do with Jerome Ford not seeing much action outside of pregame warmups. Henry complicated things with his performance; Allen refused to surrender his position in the current pecking order with his.



No. 3 — Drew Stevens



While the box score reads like both kickers had good nights, each kicker was 1-for-1 with a successful extra point attempt; Moody found a way to make his more dramatic with a doink that went through. Stevens came into the night clearly leading the competition and will stay there heading into the next week of practices.



No. 4 — Malik Spencer



Malik Spencer used his time on the practice field to turn the heads of the staff and earn more playing time Friday, then was able to make a difference on the field once he got there with a takeaway. For an undrafted player fighting for roster position, getting an interception could go a long way.



No. 5 — Quan Martin



Quan Martin is trying to build confidence in the new defensive staff after having a miserable 2025 season. His game Friday against the Dolphins should go a long way in that discussion after he intercepted Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers at the Miami 35, giving Washington the short field that eventually produced the Commanders' first points.

Quan Martin gets the ball back for the @Commanders!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5Dd27FF3HE — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

Losers

No. 1 — Sam Hartman



Once Marcus Mariota left the game with an injury, Sam Hartman was the player who had the most to gain as the team turned to him first, and he failed to separate from rookie Athan Kaliakmanis. Hartman went 8-for-15 for 80 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, and a 41.0 passer rating while taking a sack. Late in the first quarter, Washington reached Miami's 30-yard line and Hartman's end-zone attempt for Dyami Brown was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Marco Wilson with eight seconds remaining. Kaliakmanis finished 6-of-10 for 87 yards without a turnover and an 88.3 passer rating, making Hartman's night stand out in a developmental battle he has no positive ground to stand on.



No. 2 — Jake Moody



While Jake Moody did not miss a kick Friday night, he made a sound fans are starting to associate with him. The dreaded doink off the upright. Again, it was not a miss, so Moody still technically has his chances to win the starting kicker job in place, for now.



Friday did not decide any aspect of Washington's roster, but it gave the staff its first game-time evidence for several decisions previously based almost entirely on practice. While the night began with a crowded running back room, it added one more.

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