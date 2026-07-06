Commanders Fans Should Stop Watching Training Camp the Wrong Way

Every summer, training camp becomes a highlight factory. No matter what restrictions are put in place, there will always be clips of contested catches, pass rushers winning one-on-one drills, or a defensive back making a clean breakup. It is part of the process, and with today's internet, it will be posted in multiple places online.



The problem with this is it leads fans to put too much weight into plays that, at the end of the day, mean very little. Those clips are part of the fun. The issue is how quickly people attach meaning to them. One meaningless good rep can turn into a breakout prediction; a bad one can give the opposite reaction that a player is not getting the job done.

The Pryor Effect: How Social Media Warps Our View of Jayden Daniels

Terrelle Pryor with the slick one handed catch at Redskins training camp. pic.twitter.com/oE25g5RDBD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2017

Terrelle Pryor is a good reminder of how quickly a summer clip can run away from reality (above). The frenzy that swept through fans during 2017's training camp after that play had everyone thinking Pryor was going to make the transition to receiver rather well in burgundy and gold. His time with Washington netted him nine games (two starts), 20 catches for 240 yards, and one touchdown.



With that in mind, picture it: one throw from Jayden Daniels can make the offense look unbeatable, even though no one knows the play call, the coverage, which group was on the field, or the situation the staff set up. The very next play, Daniels could throw an interception, but that play will not be the one that gets circulated, or vice versa.

Chasing Quiet Clues: The Difference Between Hidden Context and Empty Reps

Those loud plays are often easy to find. The useful clues are much quieter and harder to spot. Who is getting first-team reps? If a receiver is shining but doing so with the third string, it is something worth mentioning. Camp starts to get more honest when the reps begin saying what coaches do not always say into a microphone.

Red Zone Realism: Where the Timing Gets Honest

Watching the team inside the red zone should tell a lot, too. Without much room to hide down there, the timing has to be sharper. Coaches tend to use players there if they can envision them having those moments. The same goes with setting up third-down situations and two-minute work in 7-on-7s. When the pace picks up and starts to look more like football, the pretty one-on-one rep from earlier in practice no longer carries the same weight.



For Washington, the throws are still worth watching. They just should not be the only thing your eyes follow. In camp, you should be looking for how clean everything looks around him when the defense changes things up. How well does the o-line hold up against the new pass rushers the Commanders added? Once the pads come out, a lot changes.

The Quiet Reps That Decide More Than Highlights

Jul 28, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; A view of Washington Commanders players' helmets on the field on day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One good thing highlights in camp do is give exposure to those in need. A backup receiver, fourth running back, or depth tight end can win a rep and still be trying to win a spot at the bottom of the roster bubble. The highlight grabs attention. The path for those players, though, is usually special teams.



Other things, like offensive line combinations when the first team is on the field and defensive communication before the snap, go a long way to show where each unit currently stands. Unfortunately, those are also the things that will not take over anyone's social media timeline. But they are the things that will ultimately tell the fuller story.



Washington will come into camp this summer looking to sort out roles and finish installing their new offensive and defensive playbooks. In the process, highlights will come, and some will be worth sharing. Just do not let the loudest clip become the whole story.



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