Commanders’ Offensive Weapons Are Getting Thin at the Worst Time

Marcus Mariota's stock is riding as high as it has in years after last week's 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, but his chances of keeping the momentum going will only go so far, given the roster he has left to work with. And following a week of health-related updates, he may be in for another week of skeleton-crew football.

Following the Commanders' long-awaited home opener, Mariota and co. return to the road for an especially arduous trip to London, where they'll kick off against the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts. As if it wasn't enough that they'll be without Jayden Daniels and Rachaad White, Terry McLaurin was recently tagged with a hamstring injury that leaves him questionable for Sunday morning.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had a hamstring issue pop up in practice today and now is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts in London. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2026

Although Daniels was expected to sit out for at least two weeks after dislocating his elbow in Dallas, potentially losing McLaurin and White is an especially tough blow to the surging offense after that Seattle win.

Both players enjoyed their best outing of the young season. Each scored their first touchdown of the season on a pair of Mariota passes, with McLaurin returning to form as the Commanders' downfield tough-catch artist and White opening up the running game with some much-needed versatility.

There's still no guarantee the receiver will be ruled out before the Commanders' upcoming matchup, a decision that would make Stefon Diggs the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the first time with his newest team. Mariota can work with that, though he's better off with all of the tools at his disposal, with the Colts looming in London. He will get tight end Chig Okonkwo back from a hamstring injury, but he hasn't played since Week 1 and has spent even less time with Mariota as the starting quarterback.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball under pressure from Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (0) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He got through Seattle by the skin of his teeth, scrambling and passing between the vaunted Seahawks defense, a strategy that should work against a more manageable opponent on paper. Leaning even more on the experienced backup isn't ideal, even if the coaching staff did a good job against Seattle by building a scheme around short-range pass-catchers capable of producing after the catch.

To beat Indianapolis, Mariota already needed that hot-starting run defense to stay in tip-top form against star Colt Jonathan Taylor, but now he'll need to hope he's as armed as possible in stringing back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

No pressure, but a victory drags the Commanders' record back to .500 with a potential Daniels return before the bye still in play; a 1-3 mark through four games creates an even bigger hole to dig out of.

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