Washington May Have to Wait Longer Than Expected for Trey Amos — Commanders Daily

With cornerback Trey Amos on IR until at least Week 5, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explains his cautious return-to-play timeline ahead of Dallas. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

When the Washington Commanders placed cornerback Trey Amos on injured reserve, they knew the second-year defensive back wouldn't be back until Week 5 at the earliest. Now Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it’s too early to know whether Amos will be ready when he first becomes eligible, noting that he's also behind in practice time.



Quinn has had issues with Amos' practice time for a while now; here's a quote from August 16: "Yeah, I'm optimistic, but you're right about the practice piece," Quinn said. "Like, as we're coming back with Nick Allegretti, he had six reps in practice one and was injured. So, I'm excited for him to get back to practice, and we all need it. And so that'll be an important piece for Trey, too, to get back to saying, okay, not only just the movements, the skills, the conditioning. So, yeah, there's certainly concern. He's working hard, but with these next two and a half weeks, I would say those would be important, Nikki, to see the progress, to say, okay, ramping up hard, almost there, into that spot. And so maybe in a week or so time I'll have a better estimate to say, okay, they do this return-to-play, which I love following, but I need to see each of the steps made."

Dan Quinn wouldn't commit to Trey Amos returning from IR when he's eligible in Week 5. There's a ramp-up period, and he didn't practice much in training camp. pic.twitter.com/xVknJfab1E — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 16, 2026

For Washington, Amos coming back in Week 5 is a moot point presently, with the team set to travel to Dallas to take on arguably the league's best receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, two oversized receivers who have done well against the Commanders. The team will have to rally around Mike Sainristil, Rasul Douglas, Amik Robertson, Fabian Moreau, and the safety room to fix these problems themselves.



There is no denying the fact that Washington needs Trey Amos back in the lineup. But they don't need to rush him back prematurely only to have him reinjured. When he does return, that will likely change how Washington deploys several of its corners. It's important to remember that Week 5 is an eligibility date, not a deadline. Washington needs its current cornerback room to hold up until Amos has completed the return-to-play steps Quinn has been talking about since August.

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