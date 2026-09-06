Dan Quinn knew the Commanders were getting an elite route runner in Stefon Diggs, but the veteran receiver's competitive fire and man-coverage skills have been a surprise. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Stefon Diggs arrived in Washington as a known entity, an established route-runner with a proven track record, and there was very little that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had not already seen. He found out immediately that his competitive side was unmatched, but he was surprised by how good he was in man coverage.



"Yeah. Okay. I knew he was a good competitor," Quinn said. "I didn't know like how good the fire was, you know, around others, the skill work and the huddle, like he's the one, ‘Let's go, we're gonna...’ You can fill in the letters and the words, but I liked the fire that he has in him. The tape is the tape: his skills and competitor. I knew he was good zones. He's probably better in beating the man-to-man than I thought just from the good route running. But I do like the competitor a lot. I really do."

Dan Quinn has been impressed with the fire Stefon Diggs has brought to the team, and said, "the tape is the tape" when it comes to the on-field work. "I knew he was good zones. He's probably better at beating man-to-man than I thought just from the good route running" pic.twitter.com/ZBZZqBfRgm — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 2, 2026

Quinn already knew Diggs was good against zone coverage, which is a sign he watched Diggs' film, but seeing him every day gave him a better appreciation for how dangerous he still is against man coverage. Creating separation is one of the things Diggs still does very well at 32. So well, in fact, that opposing defenses tend to give him a decent-enough soft cushion that surrenders a lot of the control to him in zone. When they do decide to try and jam him at the line, he kills them with first-step moves and things Quinn attributes directly to route-running.



The biggest thing Quinn underestimated might be the most important factor with Diggs: the fire that drives him. This is a guy who has been an underdog his entire career and is still chasing the ring that will define his greatness. His presence in the locker room and competitive spirit in general are positive influences on the environment around him, including the younger players in the receivers room.



In reality, Washington knew what type of player they were getting when they signed Stefon Diggs. What they were unaware of were the everyday details that make him who he is. The ability to beat man coverage is something learned on the field and easy to see; his presence in the huddle and among his peers is something harder to measure. Those are things you won't find on an NFL player's résumé, but are actually more important than any stat he can record.

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