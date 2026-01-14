3 biggest cut candidates for Commanders

The Washington Commanders are expected to have close to $100 million in cap space this offseason to work with, which makes them one of the more intriguing teams on the free agent market.

The team can get above the $100 million mark if they were to move on from a couple of their players currently on the roster. Here's a look at three players who are the most likeliest to be given their pink slip this off-season.

CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore has not played up to his standards in his tenure with the Commanders. After the Commanders acquired him in a trade in Nov. 2024 from the New Orleans Saints, the team hoped he would become their shutdown cornerback. Unfortunately, that has not been the case in the nation's capital.

Lattimore recorded just 27 tackles in nine games this season for the Commanders, his first full year in the nation's capital. Those numbers simply aren't good enough for someone who's being paid like a top cornerback in the league. It's the lowest number of his career when it comes to tackles, and it's a sign that he is moving on the way down.

The Commanders can save $18.5 million if they were to cut Lattimore without taking any dead cap. This is a no-brainer for the Commanders.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Nick Allegretti

After starting all 17 games in his first season with the Commanders, Allegretti was limited to just four starts for Washington in his second season with the team.

The Commanders will likely draft a player or two on the offensive line this offseason. So keeping Allegretti on the roster does not make full sense. He has just $6 million left on the final year of his deal. But the Commanders can save roughly $2.5 million if they were to cut Allegretti this offseason.

READ MORE: Why Brian Flores is the 'A+ hire' Dan Quinn needs to fix his defense

FB Nick Bellore

The Commanders don't have too many big cut candidates. Lattimore is the one that stands out. And Allegretti also makes sense because he is making more money than he should for backup. But the team can also save money by saying goodbye to fullback Nick Bellore.

Bellore is nearly making $2 million in the final year of his deal, but the dead cap only is worth $247,500. Therefore, the Commanders can save a little bit if they were to move on and replace him with someone younger and cheaper on the open market.

READ MORE: Commanders have one major need to address in free agency

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders analyst explains why falling to No. 7 pick is not a disaster

• Commanders wide receivers have to be healthy for upcoming season

• Commanders reflect on positives amidst tumultuous season

•﻿ Commanders may have won Laremy Tunsil trade even without playoff appearance