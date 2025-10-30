Commanders will debut a new look to honor a franchise legend
The Washington Commanders have been searching for consistency this season, entering Week 9 with a 3–5 record, a stark contrast to last year's 6–2 start at the same point.
As they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, Washington will look to channel the energy of its championship past by donning uniforms inspired by the team's Super Bowl era.
A Nod to the 'Glory Years'
"Yeah, I think it's really cool," said head coach Dan Quinn when asked about the alternate uniforms. "I know you guys got a chance to see them as well."
The look isn't just a simple throwback; it's a statement of pride and legacy. The uniforms draw inspiration from those worn during the franchise's three Super Bowl victories in 1982, 1987, and 1991. The design features the team's classic burgundy and gold color scheme with vintage striping and detailing reminiscent of the glory years.
Honoring a Franchise Icon
That history will take center stage on Sunday as the Commanders honor franchise legend and Hall of Famer Art Monk, whose No. 81 jersey will be retired during the game. Monk, a key contributor to all three Super Bowl championships, spent 14 seasons in Washington.
Monk became the first player to record over 100 receptions in a single season and set an NFL record for most consecutive games with a catch at the time. He finished his career with 940 receptions and 12,721 receiving yards and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
"But what an awesome night," Quinn said. "To get a chance to celebrate [former Washington wide receiver] Art Monk.
A Weekend of Throwbacks
The Commanders aren't the only ones embracing nostalgia this weekend. Both the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks will also take the field in alternate throwback uniforms, giving fans a visual reminder of their respective franchises' long histories.
"I think the [Seattle] Seahawks may be in some throwback as well," Quinn added. "So for those, who are old enough to remember what those look like and what ours will look like, I think it's really cool."
While uniforms can't heal injuries or erase the setbacks Washington has endured so far this season, the team hopes looking back at its championship roots can inspire and give them the boost they need.
A win on Sunday wouldn't just be a nod to the Commanders' history, but it could mark the beginning of the turnaround they've been searching for this season.
READ MORE: Commanders reveal Week 9 plan for quarterback Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders are working on a new plan to add to their pass rush
• Commanders linked to a surprising trade for QB Jayden Daniels' old teammate
• Commanders' offensive line ranking might just surprise you
• Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher