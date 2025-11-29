Commanders face tough challenge against stout Broncos defense

The Washington Commanders are preparing to face the Denver Broncos, who are boasting a 9-2 record this season.

The Broncos are a great all-around team, but the defense has been electric throughout the season. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury praised the Broncos defense earlier this week.

“Yeah, it's, I mean, historically on pace to be one of the best ever, you know, when you're talking in number of sacks, so just a relentless play style. Very talented players, you know, whether it's outside guys, whether it's [DL] Zach [Allen] inside Dre [Greenlaw], like they're loaded and you know, the way they are just really relentless in their pass rush," Kingsbury said.

"I think, you can tell that it's a unselfish nature with which they play. [Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator] Vance [Joseph] is in a great job creating one-on-ones in his scheme that lets those guys pin their ears back and, and hunt. So, it's a tough challenge like trying to figure out how to block them in every play. It's been a, been a long week.”

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto and linebacker Jonathon Cooper. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos defense getting better against Commanders

The Broncos defense is seeing the return of All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II this week, who has missed the last three games with a pectoral injury.

“He's one of the dominant, you know, corners in the leads. There's not many I'd say that are shut down guys, if you will and he's one of them, so if he's going to play into the boundary or travel, you got to know where he is at," Kingsbury said.

"And he's one of those guys that can kind of eliminate one of your options on each and every play. And, and just even in the run game, he'll stick his nose in there. So, I've been really impressed by his play style and if he's back, it's definitely a plus for them.”

If Surtain has the chance to defend Terry McLaurin or another top Commanders wide receiver, it will only make Washington's job of scoring that much more difficult.

It won't be easy for the Commanders to beat the Broncos, so they need to be on their A-game to remain competitive against one of the AFC's top teams.

