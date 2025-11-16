Commanders reveal status of several players ahead of showdown vs Dolphins
The Washington Commanders will take the field in Madrid, Spain with a lengthy list of roster changes as they prepare for their international showdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Washington finalized its injury report on Friday and followed it with two gameday roster elevations just hours before kickoff.
With several starters still sidelined, the Commanders enter this matchup relying heavily on depth players and first-time call ups to get through the week.
Who Is In and Who is Out
Washington elevated running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Tre Hawkins from the practice squad, marking their first call ups of the season. Tight end Ben Sinnott, who was initially questionable, was officially ruled out after suffering an ankle setback during Thursday’s practice. His absence leaves Washington thinner than usual at tight end.
Three injured players did not make the trip to Spain due to their recovery timelines. Quarterback Jayden Daniels remained in Washington while continuing rehab on his elbow injury. Wide receiver Treylon Burks stayed back after undergoing finger surgery. Safety Ale Kaho, still in concussion protocol, also did not travel.
Wideouts Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown did make the trip to Madrid, but neither was a full participant. Both worked individually with trainers during the week and remain on track for future returns, but they were not available for today’s matchup.
Linebacker Jordan Magee, who appeared on the injury report late with a knee issue, was cleared and will be active for the game.
Depth Options
With Ale Kaho unavailable, undrafted linebacker Kain Medrano is active again. Medrano mostly contributes on special teams and is expected to handle that role today as well.
Offensive tackles Trent Scott and George Fant remain inactive. Their absence keeps Brandon Coleman active for another week, serving as the top backup tackle behind Laremy Tunsil. If Tunsil needs relief at any point, Coleman will be the first option off the bench.
The combination of missing starters, injuries at key positions, and limited depth on special teams means several young players will see expanded roles today. The Commanders coaching staff emphasized throughout the week that execution from reserves will be critical, especially with the challenges of international travel and a unique stadium environment.
Washington entered this game knowing depth would play a massive role, and today’s inactive list confirms that this matchup in Spain will be a true next man up test for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders new stadium update gives fans something to be excited about
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Daron Payne has perfect reaction to one game suspension
• Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense
• Commanders player's suspension is at the center of a new controversy
• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup