Marcus Mariota's overtime interception seals Commanders loss vs. Dolphins
The Washington Commanders are leaving Madrid in the loss column once again after falling to the Miami Dolphins 16-13 in Week 11 at Bernabeu Stadium.
The Commanders and Dolphins kept things close throughout the game with a pair of field goals for each team in the first half. In the second half, each team scored a touchdown, but also missed out on some key goal line chances.
That led the game to overtime, where quarterback Marcus Mariota threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones, setting up Riley Patterson to knock down a 29-yard game-winning field goal.
Commanders fall short in Madrid
The loss marks the Commanders sixth straight after a 3-2 start. They now find themselves at 3-8 going into their bye.
The Commanders will be back in action for Week 13 against Bo Nix and the NFL-best Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
