Commanders suffer two more likely season-ending injuries after Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders’ injury list just keeps growing.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team lost two more key contributors. The Commanders lost wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey and cornerback Marshon Lattimore to likely season-ending injuries.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels already sidelined, Washington could be down an additional three starters heading into Week 10, continuing a brutal stretch of bad injury luck.
More Tough Injury News for Washington
It’s been a rough few weeks for the Commanders, and Sunday night only made things worse.
Lattimore’s situation is concerning. The team fears the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback tore his ACL and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.
Lattimore’s potential season-ending injury is a massive blow to Washington’s secondary. Through nine games, he’s recorded 27 tackles, seven passes defensed, and an interception, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. He wasn't playing his best season, but was improving as the season was coming along.
McCaffrey reportedly suffered a broken collarbone, sidelining him indefinitely. The injury is especially tough for an offense already struggling to stay healthy, as McCaffrey had developed into a dependable complementary piece in the passing game.
McCaffrey’s absence will leave a noticeable hole on special teams and in the receiver rotation. He’s totaled 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season and brought a spark as a kick returner. Losing both McCaffrey and Lattimore in the same game adds even more pressure on a roster that’s already stretched thin.
Impact on Both Sides of the Ball
With Lattimore out, younger defensive backs such as Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos roles will increase. The Commanders as a whole are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game and were looking for Lattimore to help be an anchor for them in the 2nd half of the season.
On offense, McCaffrey’s absence means more responsibility for receivers like Jaylin Lane to step up in his place as Washington tries to find rhythm without its starting quarterback and multiple key weapons.
The Commanders have dealt with injuries all year and now the latest round of losses. At 3-6, Washington will try and manage as their season looks to be falling apart.
