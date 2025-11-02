Commanders reveal final lineup ahead of Sunday primetime matchup with Seahawks
The Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but it's not just another Sunday night game, but pivotal point in the season.
The absence of key players have not only weakend their on-field production but it also signals how aggressive general manager Adam Peters may need to be as the November 4 trade deadline approaches.
Daniels Returns Against the League’s Best Defense
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to center and has been cleared to play after missing last week's matchup because of a hamstring injury. Daniels and the offense will face one of the league's toughest tests, the Seahawks defense. The Seahawks has the leagues No. 1 rush defense and rank inside the top 10 in both scoring defense (7th) and total defense (10th).
Washington Commanders Inactives
Here is the full list of inactive players for Washington in Week 9:
WR Terry McLaurin
CB Josh Igbinoghene
QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback)
LB Kain Medrano
T Trent Scott
T George Fant
TE Colson Yankoff
The return of Terry McLaurin was short-lived, as the veteran wide receiver has been ruled out for tonight’s game due, dealing another blow to Washington’s offense heading into a crucial matchup.
Fresh Off a Bye
On the other side of the ball, the Seattle Seahawks enter with a 5-2 record and fresh off a bye week. As the Seahawks looks to build momentum on offense with their leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, their defense led by Leonard Williams, they'll look to contain the Commanders offense.
Seattle Seahawks Inactives
With Julian Love missing this week after being placed on injured reserve, we may see Ty Okada, a former undrafted free agent, fill in once again while he’s out. Love, who has missed four games with a hamstring injury this season, was on track to possibly return this week before being ruled out. Meanwhile, cornerback Devon Witherspoon has no injury designation and should be good to go against the Commanders is a huge boost for the Seahawks' defense, which hasn’t had him on the field since Week 4.
Here is the full list of players inactive this Sunday night for the Seattle Seahawks:
CB Derion Kendrick
QB Jalen Milroe
WR Cooper Kupp
WR Jake Bobo
LB Jared Ivey
T Mason Richman
WR Dareke Young
Commanders and Seahawks are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and for Washington, this is more than just another primetime game on their schedule. A loss would shatter the outlook of their potential playoff push, forcing Peters to weigh the trade deadline very carefully. However, a win keeps the season alive and restores momentum and belief. Sunday night against the Seahawks is a true must-win for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders are home underdogs, and the national media is piling on
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' biggest strength faces its toughest test yet
• Are Commanders facing must-win game vs. Seahawks?
• This position group must shine for Commanders against Seahawks
• Jayden Daniels talks 'very frustrating' injury before returning for Commanders