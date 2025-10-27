Commanders star might make NFL history vs. Chiefs
A day after the NFL celebrated National Tight Ends Day, Washington Commanders veteran Zach Ertz is making sure his name stays in that tight end conversation long after the hashtag stops trending.
As the Commanders head into Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to snap a two-game losing streak, Ertz is chasing a milestone that would cement him among the greats.
With just two catches tonight, Ertz would join Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe as only the sixth tight end in NFL history to record 800 career receptions.
Ertz on cusp of history
Ertz has been a steady, trusted target for Washington, especially when it matters most. He’s brought veteran leadership and become a go-to pass-catching option in clutch moments, particularly in the red zone and on third and fourth downs.
Last season, Ertz posted 66 catches for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns, finishing second on the team in all three categories. During Washington’s postseason run, he added 18 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown across three playoff games.
So far this season, Ertz has logged 23 receptions for 229 yards and 4 touchdowns. If he gets those two catches tonight, he’ll be etched into NFL history right where he belongs.
Should Ertz secure those two receptions tonight, he won’t just reach 800; he’ll earn his place among the legends who redefined the tight end position.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Chiefs is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
