Former Commanders QB RGIII Named to USA Men's National Flag Football Team

While most of the NFL world has been occupied with free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, football was actually played with the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which featured two teams filled with current and former NFL players, including the Washington Commanders' own Jayden Daniels, and the actual Team USA flag football team.

Many thought that the NFL players would boat race the flag football team, but they were quickly humbled and didn't win a single match of the entire exhibition.

The exhibition was held since it was announced that flag football would be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics, with NFL players getting the go-ahead to compete.

The USA men's flag football team is gearing up for the IFAF World Championship in Germany in August, and recently held trials for those looking to make the team. NFL players weren't able to participate in the trials, but former players were, and former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was able to show enough to make the initial 24-man training camp roster for Team USA.

God’s plan 🙏🏾

The work is just getting started.

Excited to work with my new teammates 🫡 USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/X9BHwTwLGW — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 26, 2026

RGIII a Long Shot to Make Team USA Roster

While an awesome storyline and really cool to see that at least one former player was able to make the team, it doesn't seem like RGIII will have much of a shot to make the final 12-man roster.

With two training camps to prove himself before selecting the 12 men who will compete at the World Championship, Griffin III will have to try to unseat the current face of Team USA in quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette III. Douchette is a flag football specialist, recently putting his talents on full display against NFL competition, and is a master of his craft.

Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette III (Housh Doucette III) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flag football is much different game than what we see on the gridiron on Sundays. Played five-on-five on a shorter, narrower field, the NFL players' size and trying to take the top off were a detriment to them against the smaller, shiftier flag players who utilize their quick change of pace and vision to their advantage in small spaces.

RGIII would be an interesting athletic addition to Team USA's flag football team, but even if he doesn't expect him to give it another go, along with some NFL players, as we get closer to the Olympics.

The first training camp to make the roster for Team USA for the World Championships will come in mid-April when they whittle down the roster to 18 before implementing the final scheme during training camp two in May, and making final roster cuts in June before heading out to Düsseldorf, Germany, to compete for Gold.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.