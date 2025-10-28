Commanders 5-time Pro Bowl starter leaves Chiefs game with injury
The Washington Commanders are hanging tough with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but they will have to go the rest of the game without a key player on offense.
Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and while he continued to try playing through it, he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Tunsil leaves Chiefs game injured
The Commanders are already playing without quarterback Jayden Daniels, so this continues the team's poor injury luck on the offensive side of the ball.
Losing Tunsil is a massive loss for the Commanders. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans over the offseason and has been a huge part of the offense so far this season.
"Man, what the impact he's made, his consistency, the standards, he's really impacted us on and off the field," Quinn said earlier this season.
Tunsil has been one of the best left tackles in the league for over a decade and he's been able to bring those standards to the nation's capital to help Kliff Kingsbury's offense. He's been able to mentor the younger players on the offensive line, which has been a huge help for the Commanders in the long run.
With Tunsil out, the Commanders are rolling with second-year pro Brandon Coleman at left tackle in his place. He joins Chris Paul, Tyler Biadasz, Sam Cosmi and rookie first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. in the trenches.
The Commanders have played well in Daniels' absence, but they are going to have to make more plays if they want to find a way to pull off an upset against the Chiefs.
The Commanders trail 14-7 against the Chiefs midway through the third quarter. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
