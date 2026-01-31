Commanders Linked to Four-Time Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders know they need a top playmaker on the defensive side of the football for next season.

Von Miller led the team in sacks, and he is a free agent at the end of the season, so Washington will have to find a way to replace his production. One option is signing Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is one of the best edge rushers in the league.

"Hendrickson missed 10 games in 2025 with a core injury that ultimately required surgery but was his usual dominant self when on the field, earning a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade. He is just one year removed from a first-team All-Pro selection in 2024, a season in which his 83 pressures were tied for the most in the NFL and his 20.0% pass-rush win rate was tied for third best," Pro Football Focus contributor Ryan Smith wrote.

"The Commanders’ defense needs help at all levels to reduce explosive gains. Washington ranked near the bottom in EPA allowed per dropback (0.186) and explosive pass rate allowed (16.6%). Adding a player of Hendrickson’s caliber would go a long way toward preventing big plays in the passing game and help take the pressure off the secondary."

READ MORE: Commanders Assistant Jason Simmons Linked to Steelers Reunion With Mike McCarthy

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson Could Make Sense For Commanders

Hendrickson was linked to the Commanders last offseason when he requested a trade from the Bengals due to contract negotiations going south. Ultimately, Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to a short-term deal, but he is set to hit the open market again this offseason, and chances of him returning to Cincinnati are slim to none.

Hendrickson struggled this past season, playing in just seven games due to injury and making just four sacks. It wasn't his best effort, but there's reason to believe he can bounce back in 2026 and beyond.

The Commanders wanted to pay him as much as he was looking for last offseason, but Washington has a lot of cap space, and the team could use it on an experienced player like Hendrickson to help give the team a massive boost in pressuring the quarterback.

READ MORE: Bucky Brooks Mock Draft Has Commanders Selecting WR Jordyn Tyson in Round 1

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Commanders’ Unsung Hero of 2025

• Commanders Open With Long Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2027

• How Daronte Jones Will Impact the Commanders Defense in 2026

•﻿ Commanders Beat Out Five Teams to Hire Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones