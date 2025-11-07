Commanders' Dan Quinn explains mental challenges behind heap of injuries
The Washington Commanders are dropping like flies and piling up on the injury report.
The team currently has 11 players on injured reserve, not including quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in the team's Week 9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the mental toll the team is going through with all of these heavy injuries.
"First off, when you have an injury of [several] people, you know, not in sync all the time together, but the mental toll, it's definitely a big one," Quinn said. "It's also for the guys that are out, you know, some that are out that'll come back, some that are out for the season and the ones that I worry about are the ones out for the season.
"As far as the mental toll, collectively the team, like everybody goes through it, you know, and some stuff, not injuries, but I'm saying hard things, and you find your way and you adapt. But it's better to acknowledge it, talk about it, and find the best plan moving forward."
READ MORE: Why Dan Campbell is backing Commanders' Dan Quinn's call on Jayden Daniels
Quinn's approach to growing injury list
The mental gymnastics the team is performing adds to the rough nature of the season, but Quinn has a plan in how to attack it.
"I think just being straight about it is the best approach to eliminate any doubt. And this is how we're going to go win, and each game's winnable and you have to say, this is how we're going to go do it for this game," Quinn said.
"And that may look different week to week and it, but for us, that's where the focus goes. And I try to explain that in the beginning of the week and then you try to make that come to life through the game plan and the practice. And so having a whole week to go do that against a talented Detroit [Lions] team, like we'll need the whole week and practice to do that.”
The Commanders can only take things one day (and week) at a time. The game against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 is the sole focus, so the Commanders have to do what it takes to come out on top.
READ MORE: Commanders' rookie class gets a disappointing mid-season report card
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders legend reacts to Jayden Daniels' injury controversy
• Commanders land incredible pass rusher in latest NFL mock draft
• Commanders get good news on linebacker ahead of Lions game
• Commanders' quiet trade deadline was louder than you think