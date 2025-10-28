Commanders fall apart in second half, lose vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football
The Washington Commanders are heading back home frustrated after a 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.
The Commanders played hard, especially in the first half when they held the Chiefs to a touchdown. The game's first score came with 5:46 left in the second quarter when Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ran the ball in from a yard out.
The Commanders responded with a touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin from 11 yards out with less than a minute to go in the second quarter to make the game 7-7 going into the locker room. Unfortunately for the Commanders, the game didn't end after the second quarter.
READ MORE: Commanders 5-time Pro Bowl starter leaves Chiefs game with injury
Commanders struggle in second half as they lose vs. Chiefs
The Commanders allowed a touchdown in the first three drives of the second half against the Chiefs. Hunt caught a two-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, while tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice also found the end zone.
Marcus Mariota did his best in lieu of Jayden Daniels for the third time this season, but it wasn't enough to put Washington in contention to win. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
McLaurin was the team's top wideout with 54 yards, but he left the game in the fourth quarter with the quad injury that held him out for the past four games. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil also left the game with a hamstring injury at halftime.
The Commanders now find themselves at 3-5 and have lost their last three games. They continue to fight, but injuries have plagued them and the magic from last season appears to be fading.
The Commanders will look to bounce back when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 at home for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
READ MORE: Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition