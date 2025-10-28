Commanders get bad Terry McLaurin news during Chiefs game
The Washington Commanders continue to get the short end of the stick when it comes to injuries.
Terry McLaurin, who returned to the team after missing the last four games, has appeared to re-aggravate his quad injury.
READ MORE: Commanders 5-time Pro Bowl starter leaves Chiefs game with injury
McLaurin tweaks quad vs. Chiefs
McLaurin's return was supposed to be a reprieve for the offense, but it's possible he may have come back too soon. While McLaurin has three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs, a more serious injury could jeopardize the second half of his season.
“They add a lot. I think in different ways and so much of their games are similar but different," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of McLaurin and Deebo Samuel returning for the Chiefs game.
"In other words, where on some of the deep plays with Terry on play passes and over routes and things that are shots down the field where Deebo has some catch and run as well to it. So, they both run all of the routes in the system but just being in there and how they can make plays, it's definitely a big deal.
"That also affects other parts of the offense and running game and other things to go with it. So, matchups, yeah, I'm excited to get these guys back into the mix and they are too because missing and not being in it, it's hard. And so, they're excited.”
With the Commanders trailing 28-7 late in the fourth quarter, it's unlikely to see McLaurin come back in the game because they need him to rest ahead of the team's next game: a Sunday Night Football contest against the Seattle Seahawks at home.
Quinn will give an update on McLaurin's status after the game and throughout the week as the Commanders try to bounce back against the Seahawks in their Week 9 matchup.
READ MORE: Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition